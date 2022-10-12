 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Quartz Hill girls golf wins undefeated GL title

Quartz Hill girls golf

Courtesy of Dan Pratt

Quartz Hill girls golfers (from left to right), Terry Muller (T-2nd), Sabrina Redifer (4th), Alyssa Castellanos (T-2nd) and Kylie Warner (1st) were the top four golfers at Tuesday’s Golden League match at Crystalaire Country Club.

LLANO — The Quartz Hill girls golf team went 3-0 in its final four-school Golden League match of the season on Tuesday at Crystalaire Country Club.

The win gave the Royals another undefeated (21-0) league title.

