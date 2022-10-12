Quartz Hill girls golf wins undefeated GL title

LLANO — The Quartz Hill girls golf team went 3-0 in its final four-school Golden League match of the season on Tuesday at Crystalaire Country Club.
The win gave the Royals another undefeated (21-0) league title.
Quartz Hill scored a 205, while Palmdale was second with 337 and went 2-1 as Antelope Valley and Eastside did not field enough players for team scores.
Senior Kylie Warner recorded a 37 to lead the Royals and the match and was followed by teammates senior Terry Muller and junior Alyssa Castellanos, who both shot 41, junior Sabrina Redifer (42), sophomore Rylin Raposas (44) and senior Samantha Redifer (50).
The Golden League CIF Individual qualifiers are next week, on Tuesday at Crystalaire and Thursday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
“The Lady Royals are having a lot of fun and it’s a great time when we get together,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “We are focused on what’s ahead and hope to play well as a team at CIF.”
Cross Country
Camino Real League
LA MIRADA — The Paraclete girls won the second Camino Real League cross country race of the season and the Paraclete boys finished second in a narrow loss, 27-29, to St. Paul on Tuesday at La Mirada Park.
Spirits senior Brianna Delgado won the girls race in 19 minutes, 33.1 seconds and was followed in second place by her sister, freshman Viviana Delgado (20:23.4). Sophomore teammate Yajayra Ardon wasn’t too far behind, finishing fourth (21:54.3).
Juniors Alyssa Lara and Kiera Carr finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Lara finished in 24:24.0, while Carr ran a 24:26.9. Freshman Kaylen Sandberg rounded out the scoring with a 21st-place finish (29:24.4).
“The runners had outstanding performances across the board today!” Paraclete coach Andy Helme said. “It was also the season debut for the Delgado sisters and Ardon, and they did amazing!”
Senior Josh Medellin led the Paraclete boys with a third-place finish (17:51.7). He was followed by junior John Iabichella in seventh (18:07.4) and freshman Devin Miller in eighth (18:10.6).
Paraclete senior Mark Costa was 13th (19:23.2), freshman Isaac Munoz took 19th (20:11.0), freshman Anthony Moore finished 23rd (20:54.6) and senior Austin Hargas finished out the scoring in 32nd place (25:14.6).
Paraclete next races Oct. 21 at Mt. SAC, and then the Camino Real Finals on Nov 1.
Girls Tennis
Quartz Hill 18, Eastside 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team defeated a shorthanded Eastside 18-0 in a Golden League match on Tuesday at Quartz Hill High.
The Lions were without a No. 3 singles player and doubles team, automatically forfeiting six sets to the Royals (7-2 GL). Each Quartz Hill singles player and doubles team played two sets apiece and benefitted from one forfeit apiece.
Royals No. 1 singles player Chela Nilo won her two sets, 6-3, 6-0, while No. 2 Skylar Antoniewicz won 6-2, 6-0 and No. 3 Lei Brillantes won 6-1, 6-0.
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 doubles team of Kasey Faulk and Sukhmani Brar picked up two 6-0 victories, while No. 2 Katie Lindsay and Jocelyn Ortega won 6-1, 6-0, and No. 3 Aleena Smith and Calle Beguhl teamed up for two wins, 6-2, 6-0.
The Royals play host to Antelope Valley on Thursday, while Eastside plays host to Palmdale at Antelope Valley High School.
