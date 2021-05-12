LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls golf team won its final regular season match to go 12-0 and win the Golden League title with a team score of 216, followed by Antelope Valley at 312 and Littlerock and Highland did not field full teams.
The Royals’ Kylie Warner led the way for all golfers with a 1-over 36.
“It was a beautiful day,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “It was nice to see Kylie grinding it out.”
Quartz Hill’s Taylor Waters shot a 42, followed by Terry Muller (43), Sabrina Redifer (46) and Vani Tyagi (49).
Highland’s Kendall Sumner also shot a 49.
Antelope Valley fielded a full team for the first time against Quartz Hill and Pratt said he congratulated the Antelopes’ coach.
“It’s good to see kids fall in love with the game of golf,” Pratt said.
Lizbeth Sanchez led the Antelopes with a 55.
The top league golfers will compete in the Golden League CIF Qualifying tournament May 24 and 26.
Girls Soccer
Rosamond 2, Mammoth 0
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated Mammoth 2-0 at home in its final game of the season on Tuesday.
Michaela Gaddis and Alexy Finch each scored goals for the Roadrunners and assisted each other on their goals.
Rosamond goalkeeper Kylee Eubanks picked up 10 saves to earn the shutout victory.
“We played our best game of the year and I’m glad we got to end our season with a win for our seniors,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “I would like to wish our seniors, Michaela Gaddis, Katie Pengilly and Sonya Draper, the best of luck after graduation and thank them for everything these past few years.”
Baseball
Quartz Hill 9, Highland 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Highland 9-0 in a non-league contest on Monday.
The Royals (15-2) scored all nine runs with two outs in the fourth inning.
Chase Mac led Quartz Hill at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Anthony Jones finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Brady Larsen drove in two runs, Caden McPherson hit a double and scored a run, Ryan Reddemann contributed a hit and an RBI and Mason Johnson pitched in with an RBI.
Justin Frieberg threw 5.1 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just four hits and five walks with five strikeouts.
Austin Schaefer took the loss for the Bulldogs (12-4), but led his team at the plate, going 3-for-4, while Joey Rocha hit a double.
Quartz Hill returns to Golden League play with a home game against Eastside on Wednesday and on the road against the Lions on Friday.
Highland plays at Palmdale on Wednesday and at home against the Falcons on Friday.
Paraclete 14, Tehachapi 3
TEHACHAPI — The Paraclete baseball team routed Tehachapi 14-3 in a non-league contest on Monday,
Paraclete’s Chris Zuchowski picked up his second win on the mound, allowing three runs and striking out six in four innings. John Balok followed with three scoreless innings of relief and two strikeouts.
Sammy Lopez finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Spirits (13-4), while Logan Reese was also 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI and Gabe Gonzales ended 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
Paraclete’s Nomar Vazquez went 2-for-2 with a run scored and Daniel Munoz finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Spirits have the rest of the week off and will play at Crossroads on May 19.
