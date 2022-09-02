Quartz Hill girls golf starts league on top

LLANO — The Quartz Hill girls golf team started Golden League play with wins over Highland, Knight and Eastside on Thursday at Crystalaire Country Club.
The Royals (3-0) shot a team score of 202 in the nine-hole match.
“I’m really happy with today’s scores,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “We haven’t been able to practice much with the heat index being so high, but the Lady Royals came out ready to play.”
Two-time Golden League champion senior Kylie Warner shot 37 to lead Quartz Hill. She was followed by junior Sabrina Redifer (40), senior Terry Muller (41), sophomore Rylin Rasposas (41), senior Samantha Redifer (43) and Ryelyn Arellano (57).
The Royals continue league play against Highland, Lancaster and Palmdale on Tuesday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley girls volleyball team defeated Eastside in three sets to start the Golden League 2-0 for the first time in more than two decades.
The Antelopes won 25-20, 25-17, 25-20.
“We played tough at times,” AV coach Ed Campbell II said. “We were able to overcome a few miscommunication errors and worked on little things to pull off the road victory.”
The Antelopes (4-7, 2-0 GL) play a non-league match at Mojave today before returning to league play with a home match against Highland on Tuesday.
The Lions (0-4, 0-2) play at Quartz Hill on Tuesday.
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team swept visiting South (Bakersfield), 25-11, 25-5, 25-21 in a non-league match on Thursday at Rosamond High.
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Madison Moore recorded five kills apiece to lead the Roadrunners (5-0), while Amber Jordan picked up four kills and Kaedance Collette added three.
Alexy Finch led the team with six aces and 11 digs, while setter Jaimee Dietz recorded five aces, Jordan had four and setter Reese Ullrich added three aces and 10 assists.
“We have had a great preseason,” Rosamond coach Rebecca Morris said. “The girls have really come together and we are playing well. This year, I feel that we have a very complete team, our offense is strong and our defense is strong. I am very excited to start league play next week.”
The Roadrunners open High Desert League play at California City on Tuesday.
