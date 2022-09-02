 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

Quartz Hill girls golf starts league on top

  • 0

LLANO — The Quartz Hill girls golf team started Golden League play with wins over Highland, Knight and Eastside on Thursday at Crystalaire Country Club.

The Royals (3-0) shot a team score of 202 in the nine-hole match.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.