Quartz Hill girls golf is 10th at tourney

WHITTIER — The Quartz Hill girls golf team competed in Walnut High’s Lady Mustang Tournament and finished 10th at California Country Club on Monday.
The Royals shot a team score of 455 in the 15-team, 18-hole tournament.
“Not our best day, but an eye opener for CIF,” Quartz Hill co-coach Kevin Mahady said.
Kylie Warner led the way with a 77, while Taylor Waters followed with an 87.
Samantha Redifer came up with a 96, followed by Sabrina Redifer’s 97 and Terry Muller’s 98. Rylin Raposas’ score of 109 was dropped.
Quartz Hill returns to Golden League play with a match against Lancaster, Antelope Valley and Knight at Rancho Sierra Golf Course on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.