Quartz Hill girls golf defeats Palmdale, Knight, Littlerock in GL

LLANO — The Quartz Hill girls golf team shot 239 and went 3-0 against Knight, Palmdale and Littlerock on Tuesday in a Golden League match at Crystalaire Country Club.
Palmdale finished 2-1 with a team score of 337, while Knight was 1-2 with a score of 356 and Littlerock fielded just one golfer.
Quartz Hill senior Sabrina Redifer led all golfers with a 42, while senior Alyssa Castellanos followed with a 46 and junior Rylin Raposas shot a 49.
Lauren Meyers followed with a 50 for the Royals (9-0 GL), while Ryelyn Arellano shot a 52 and Anna Heming had a 56, which didn’t count toward the team score.
Elsbeth Torres led the Falcons with a 55 for sixth overall, Angie Morado led Knight with a 70 and Littlerock’s Kadence Maddox shot a 72.
California City 3, Desert 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team defeated Desert 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 in a High Desert League match on Tuesday.
Lizzy Lynch led the Ravens (6-3, 2-0 HDL) with 11 kills, while Ceci Foster recorded seven kills.
Cal City’s Zoe Melendez picked up 10 digs and three aces and Makayla Haggins added 26 assists and seven digs.
The Ravens also won the Trona Tournament on Saturday, finishing 5-0.
Foster was named the tournament MVP. Cal City used a team with both varsity and junior varsity players.
“It was good for them,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
The Ravens travel to Frazier Mountain on Thursday, while the Scorpions (1-6, 0-3) host Kern Valley on Thursday.
