High School Sports Roundup

Quartz Hill girls golf defeats Palmdale, Knight, Littlerock in GL

LLANO — The Quartz Hill girls golf team shot 239 and went 3-0 against Knight, Palmdale and Littlerock on Tuesday in a Golden League match at Crystalaire Country Club.

Palmdale finished 2-1 with a team score of 337, while Knight was 1-2 with a score of 356 and Littlerock fielded just one golfer.

