QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team opened the Golden League season with a 51-26 victory over visiting Eastside on Friday after more than a year off the court.
Aima Tuiasosopo led the Royals with 14 points, while Demi Green, Mandy Frozina and Savannah Arellano contributed nine points apiece.
“It was good to be back on the court after a year off,” said Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller. “We were rusty early on, but the girls really responded and played well and gave it everything they had.
“The girls really worked hard the past month in all kinds of crazy outside conditions. They were just happy to be out there.”
Kegilla Barnes led Eastside with eight points, while Madeline Ortiz added seven.
Girls Tennis
Quartz Hill 14, Highland 4
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team defeated Highland 14-4 in a Golden League match on Thursday.
The Royals (3-0) earned seven wins in singles and seven in doubles.
Quartz Hill No. 1 singles player Riley Johnson swept her three sets 6-0, 6-3, 6-2, while No. 2 Mia Ogebe also pulled out a sweep, 6-4, 6-0, 6-4. No. 3 singles player Kelsey Moholt won a 6-1 set.
The Royals’ No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Faulk and Skylar Antoniewicz also picked up a 6-0, 6-4, 6-0 sweep.
Quartz Hill’s No. 2 team of Naia Smithley and Elizabeth Leweling won two sets, 6-0, 6-1, while the No. 3 team of Kydall Segale and Kate McPherson won two 6-1 sets.
“(Thursday) was very challenging in the wind (and) the girls battled until almost 7 p.m. to complete the match,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “Having both our doubles and singles perform well in today’s conditions shows good depth in our roster. We are continuing to get stronger as a team and (Thursday) showed the hard work the girls have put in.
“I am very proud of their battle mode today against a very strong team. Every player contributed to (Thursday’s) win. They did not let up.”
Highland’s Bernadette Bravo and Alexis Romero each won a 6-0 set in singles.
The Bulldogs’ No. 2 doubles team of Isabella Bravo and Nicolle Padilla won two sets, 6-2, 6-1.
Knight 18, Antelope Valley 0
LANCASTER — The Knight girls tennis team won its third match of the season with an 18-0 victory over shorthanded Antelope Valley on Thursday.
The Antelopes did not field a No. 3 doubles team, forfeiting those three sets to the Hawks.
Knight No. 1 singles player Lizeth Dimas stayed undefeated in three matches this season, sweeping her sets at 6-0, while No. 3 Jenny Avila also posted a 6-0 sweep and No. 2 Sabrina Bulsombut picked up a 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 sweep.
Knight’s three doubles teams — No. 1 Zubaida Morataya and Bianca Gonzalez, No. 2 Jaylene Araiza and Vicky Baladez, and No. 3 Llajayra Linares and Kaylee Rocha, posted two 6-0 set wins apiece to go along with their one forfeit win apiece.
“All of the girls are putting in a lot of effort to improve their skills and play consistently,” Knight coach James Jutila said of his team.
The Hawks have also defeated Palmdale and Littlerock this season.
