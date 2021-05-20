PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Highland 19-8 on Wednesday at Highland High to force a tie for first between the two teams in the Golden League.
Quartz Hill scored seven runs in the second inning, with Logan Reddemann, Ryan Reddemann, Caden McPherson, Gus Swaner and Mason Johnson each driving in a run in the inning.
The Royals (19-2, 10-1) outhit the Bulldogs (10-1) 13-9. Reddemann, Owen Izzo, Swaner and Reddemann had multiple hits for Quartz Hill and Shea Lewis, Roberts, and Joey Rocha had multiple hits for Highland.
Highland scored seven runs in the fourth inning, as Azayaz Garcia, Troy Lewis, Austin Schaefer, and Roberts driving in runs.
Sole possession of first place will be decided when the two teams play again on Friday, at Quartz Hill High.
Paraclete 2, Crossroads 1
SANTA MONICA — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Crossroads 2-1 in a Gold Coast League game at Crossroads High on Wednesday.
Paraclete starting pitcher Hunter Edwards threw a complete game, striking out nine and giving up one run on six hits.
Daniel Munoz led the Paraclete offense, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI, Logan Reese was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Jacoby Madise was 2-for-4 and Gabe Gonzales was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Paraclete improves to 14-4 overall and 8-1 in league and will host Crossroads in a league game on Friday at 4 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Mt. San Jacinto 5, AVC 4
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost its final match of the season, 5-4 against Mt. San Jacinto on Wednesday.
The score was the opposite when the two teams played on Saturday.
Kristi Henderson, who had to withdraw from her singles match on Saturday, came back strong to win her No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-0 for the Marauders.
“I was really, really happy for Kristi,” said AVC coach Justin Webb, who said it was tough for her to withdraw the last time out. “For her not only to win today, but to dominate from start to finish, I was just really happy for her to get that result.”
The other wins were default victories for Gabriela Garcia and Jessica Huynh at No. 3 doubles, and Juliana Martinez and Marbella Rubio at No. 5 and 6 singles.
Henderson and doubles partner Frida Anguiano lost a close 8-6 set at No. 1 doubles, while the No. 2 team of Martinez and Rubio also lost 8-6.
Anguiano fell 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and Garcia lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
Huynh had a close loss, falling 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 at No. 4 singles.
“I am pleased with our progress,” Webb said. “We’re better today than we were at the beginning of the season.”
Webb said the team was grateful to have any sort of season this year. The Marauders were one of just three teams from the eight-team Western State Conference to get to play matches this year.
Webb said the season was a credit to the AVC administration, college board and athletic department.
“We’re just really appreciative,” he said.
The team is looking forward to what next season will bring.
Girls Golf
Golden League
PALMDALE — Eastside’s Kira Kalliomaa shot a match-best 52 at a four-team Golden League girls golf match on Tuesday at Rancho Sierra Golf Course.
Kalliomaa finished first in her first match of the season, while Palmdale’s Brittany Garcia advanced to the Golden League Finals, the CIF Qualifier, having finished the season overall in the top 12 of the league. Garcia finished fifth with a 66 in a match also featuring Lancaster and Knight.
The Golden League Finals will start on Monday at Crystalaire Country Club and finish on May 26 at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
Knight freshman Addison Johnson finished second with a 62, seven strokes better than her previous best score.
Eastside’s Daniell De Guzman also shot a 62, Lancaster’s Anna Dougherty finished fourth (64), Palmdale’s Shanel Palacios Sotelo (66) was sixth, Lancaster’s Veronica Nora (67) was seventh and Lancaster’s Joanne Pangan (69) was eighth.
Girl’s Basketball
Knight 38, Eastside 35
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Eastside 38-35 in a Golden League game on Tuesday at Knight High.
Knight junior Blessing McBride led the Hawks with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and five blocks and junior Oluwatoyin Sunday had 12 rebounds, four points and three blocks.
Knight took control in the second quarter, when the Hawks outscored Eastside 13-4.
Quartz Hill 85, Littlerock 10
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team celebrated their three seniors before defeating Littlerock 85-10 on Tuesday night.
Seniors Amaya Farnes, Riley Briggs and Kaylee Stoddard were honored on the court with the help of their parents.
Demi Green led the Royals on the court with 16 points, while Grace Faulk scored 12, Briggs and Payton Right added 11 points each and Kallie Reader put in 10 points.
The Royals finish the regular season at Palmdale on Friday.
Lancaster 80,
Antelope Valley 5
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 80-5 in a Golden League game at Lancaster High on Tuesday.
Kristen Lopez finished with a game-high 26 points for the Eagles, who improve to 12-1 in league.
Rayshanti McNeal-Price scored 18 points for Lancaster, Shaniya Sinclair added 14, Life Windham finished with 12 points, Mea Madison added eight points and Chanay Samuel finished with two.
Lancaster will play its final Golden League game on Friday at Eastside High.
