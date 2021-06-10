The Quartz Hill girls golf team finished third out of 20 teams in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Team Championships at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Tuesday.
The Royals recorded a team score of 431, two strokes behind second-place Claremont (429) and 16 strokes behind first-place Oak Park (415).
“I’m very proud of their performances,” said Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt.
Quartz Hill sophomore Kylie Warner led her team with a 4-over 76, the fourth-best score of the day.
Sophomore Terry Muller followed with an 81, sophomore Taylor Waters scored an 87, sophomore Samantha Redifer picked up a 92, and freshmen Sabrina Redifer and Alyssa Castellano each scored 95.
Warner, the Golden League champion, will compete in the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships and SCGA State Qualifying at River Ridge Country Club today.
Baseball
Paraclete 6, La Serna 3
WHITTIER — The Paraclete baseball team defeated La Serna 6-3 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 second-round game on Tuesday at La Serna High School.
The Spirits (19-4), the No. 2 seed in the division, will play at Heritage (20-3) in a quarterfinal game on Friday.
La Serna jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Paraclete tied the game with a run in the fourth and took a 5-1 lead with four runs in the top of the fifth.
Paraclete leadoff batter Jacoby Madise went 3-for-4 with two runs two RBIs and a home run to lead the Spirits at the plate.
Logan Reese also drove in two runs for Paraclete and Trevor Shepherd and Gabe Gonzales both drove in one RBI apiece.
Daniel Munoz, Hunter Logan, Cam Estes and Gabe Gonzales all scored one run apiece.
Hunter Edwards and Bryan Peck split time on the mound for the Spirits.
Edwards started and gave up one run on three hits in 3.2 innings, striking out two. Peck gave up two runs on five hits in 3.1 innings, striking out three.
