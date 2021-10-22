Quartz Hill falls to Thousand Oaks in first round of playoffs

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls volleyball team knew it would face tough competition in the playoffs, even in the opening round.
The Royals faced a tough opponent in Thousand Oaks in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 First-Round match on Thursday and lost in straight sets, 25-17, 28-26, 25-11 at Quartz Hill High School.
“That was a good team and I have to believe they played well tonight,” Quartz Hill coach David Gutierrez said. “They were sharp on their serves. They passed very well and of course No. 16 is outstanding. They were good and we tried our best to prepare for them and we actually had a plan that worked at times. It was just a matter of controlling the ball when she hit it and that was difficult to do.”
Thousand Oaks led the entire first set, after jumping out to a quick 6-1 lead on three kills by Thousand Oaks senior outside hitter Kayla Murdoch, who was a force in the match.
“I went to talk to No. 16 and I told her she was a great player and it was awesome to play against somebody that high level. She was really nice,” said Quartz Hill senior Gabby Gelfound, who verbally committed to George Mason University last month. “I’ve kind of been in situations exactly like this one with my club team. I kind of in a way have been trained how to deal and know how to cope with the stress and the excitement and the adrenaline. This is really new to the girls and I’m glad they were able to experience CIF playoffs. I wish we would have won that one. I like winning more than I do losing, but that was refreshing. Now I get to play club and then I get to go off to college.
“It’s actually just refreshing to play high-level volleyball. Everybody had good touches. Everybody got frustrated and they were able to overcome that frustration and they were able to learn throughout the whole thing. I think everybody did a really good job in that sense.”
It was the first girls volleyball postseason in two years, after there was no spring season for the sport due to the COVID pandemic.
Quartz Hill won a CIF-Southern Section championship in 2018.
“Gabby really came through for us,” Gutierrez said. “We really relied on her there at the end. Really we relied on Gabby the entire season. She is definitely our most experienced. She’s also very versatile, we used her to set and hit. It was really enjoyable to work with her this season. She was a great leader for the girls and we needed that, because we’re coming off of COVID and we needed girls who had been tested, tested in difficult matches and girls who brought a competitive fire and really we relied on Gabby for that as well, teaching the girls how to compete and bring urgency to what they do. Heck, even how to cheer. She even taught us that.”
The second set went to a tiebreaker, after the Royals rallied to tie the set at 15 and then 22.
The Lancers had set point twice, but rallied to tie it again on a kill by senior Funmi Olukanmi and Gelfound.
Gelfound went on to have two more kills down the stretch, but Murdoch had four kills, including one on set point to clinch a 28-26 victory.
“I thought we played as well as we could,” Thousand Oaks coach James Park said. “I knew that they were a good team, so we had to play our A-game today and I thought we did.”
Thousand Oaks dominated the third set, jumping out to a 6-1 lead and building a double-digit lead, 15-5.
“I would say primarily over the last few weeks we’ve been spending a lot of time trying to polish our offense up a little bit,” Gutierrez said. “Ball control is always an issue, no matter which team you’re playing. We have a lot of younger gals on the team, especially in our back row and those girls are still learning and still learning to deal with an opponent who is capable of mixing up their shots, hitting the ball harder than maybe we’re used to seeing in league. These experiences are valuable, going forward hopefully more prepared when we see teams like this next year.
“Obviously there’s no way we can know what we are going to face. I actually felt really good about what we did tonight, given the level of the opponent. They were sharp. There’s nothing we did over the last few weeks that I would change. I thought what we attempted to do worked, when we did it right. I’m proud of the girls. We had a great season. This team probably gets along better than any team I’ve ever had. Any time we coach a team like that, it’s just a joy to be around. It was really a fun season.”
Rachel Plantinga had 11 kills and Angelee Frazier added four kills.
Olukanmi, senior Ella Gawellek, senior Jada Johnson, junior Skye Johns and Gelfound all had three kills apiece.
Juniors Caroline Toberman and Leah Gillie both finished with two aces.
“I think that overall we had a really good season and the girls did a really good job, getting better,” Gelfound said. “At the start of the season, we were not that good, but now I am so impressed on how far we came. It’s incredible.”
The Royals (22-11) won their fifth consecutive league title.
“We return a lot of players next year,” Gutierrez said. “We’re losing all our middles. All our middles are seniors. That will be a learning experience for sure. We’ve got some girls who will be able to hit the ball well next year, so I’m looking forward to that already, even though this season just ended.
“Angelee had her best match ever. She actually took a year off over COVID and has been working to come back, almost the entire season. It was a lot of fun to see her be successful.”
Thousand Oaks will host No. 1 seed Chaminade in the second round on Saturday. Chaminade beat Westridge in four sets in the opener on Thursday.
The Lancers (11-5) finished tied for second in the Marmonte League with Newbury Park, but lost a coin flip and were officially the third-place team and had to play a road game to open the playoffs.
“It was a long trip, but I thought we played well and that’s a great thing,” Thousand Oaks coach James Park said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.