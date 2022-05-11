Quartz Hill falls to St. Anthony

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill softball team faced maybe the best pitcher it had seen this season and the batting lineup for St. Anthony was pretty good as well, on Tuesday.
The Royals were off balance at times at the plate, while St. Anthony scored six runs in the fourth and fifth innings of a 13-2 victory in five innings at Quartz Hill High School in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 second-round playoff game.
“That was a very, very good softball team,” Quartz Hill coach Robert Drennan said. “I expect them to go far in the playoffs.
“We just had an off day and that’s what happens. One team plays really well and one team plays bad and the next thing you know we only play five innings. That doesn’t take anything away from what our girls accomplished this year. We have a lot of returners coming back, so we’re in good shape for the future.”
Quartz Hill (19-6) advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season and was trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2019 season.
The Royals struggled at times against St. Anthony starting pitcher Rose Cano, who struck out nine batters in five innings, giving up two runs on five hits and no walks.
“The difference was we just didn’t get our bats on the ball and just our confidence wasn’t there,” Quartz Hill senior Cristina Herman said. “Maybe because their pitcher was a lot faster than what we’ve seen, so we were kind of scared.”
Quartz Hill senior Abby Lasley hit a one-out double in the bottom of the first inning, but was stranded after advancing to third on a wild pitch.
“Definitely strong hitting, strong pitching,” Lasley said of St. Anthony. “We didn’t score. We didn’t hit as well as we could.”
Lasley, one of two Royals to finished 2-for-3 at the plate, hit an RBI double in the third, after sophomore Olivia Jones hit an infield single with two outs. Jones also went 2-for-3.
The Quartz Hill run tied the game after the Saints took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on an RBI single by Aimee Metz, one of six St. Anthony batters with two hits.
But Quartz Hill fell behind in the top of the fourth inning as St. Anthony took control with six runs on seven hits.
“We hit the ball well,” St. Anthony coach Joe Younger said. “We hit one through nine.”
Cano retired the Royals in order in the fourth, striking out two batters, one of four innings she struck out at least two. Cano struck out three batters in the third.
“That is probably the best pitcher that we have faced all year long,” Drennan said. “I need to do a better job on scheduling late in the season, so that we can see some of this pitching before we head into the playoffs.”
The Saints scored another six runs in the fifth inning on three hits, including a leadoff home run by Kween Tauala, and a Quartz Hill error.
“It was a tough loss, but I think we played well this season and I couldn’t ask for a better team,” Lasley said.
Herman led off the bottom of the fifth with a double and scored on a two-out single by Olivia Jones, but it was not enough to prevent the game from ending early due to the mercy rule.
“I feel really proud of the season, because it was drama free and we always just laughed and had fun,” Herman said. “We went out there and played good games and represented our name for the Golden League champs. Coming into CIF I feel like we set the tone for our younger players for next year.”
Quartz Hill shared the Golden League title with Highland, as the two teams split their two-game series on the final week of the regular season.
“It definitely does feel pretty good,” Lasley said of the season. “Again, I think this team moving forward will do great things.”
Drennan said he has to change how he makes the schedule in order to better prepare his team for the playoffs, a schedule that has been disrupted the last few years due to the COVID pandemic.
“This is the first full season we’ve played in three years,” Drennan said. “It takes us a little bit of time to get back into the swing of things. The girls work real hard and one of the things we try to do is get their stamina up. But coming off a shortened season, right now they are playing longer seasons than they have in, for most of these girls, since they’ve been in high school, with the exception of the seniors.
“I told the girls afterwards, I definitely have to correct some scheduling mistakes that I made this year, as far as not scheduling tougher teams later in the season to help prepare us for the playoffs.”
St. Anthony (16-8) won the Del Rey League title this season and won the Division 6 championship in 2017.
St. Anthony will host La Quinta in the quarterfinals on Thursday. La Quinta defeated No. 2 seed West Torrance 1-0 in the second round on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.