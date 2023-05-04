Quartz Hill falls in QFs

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys volleyball team came out with energy in the opening set of the quarterfinal playoff match against Hart on Wednesday night.
The Royals used that energy to win the opening set, but the visiting Indians responded by winning the next three sets in a 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 Hart victory at Quartz Hill High School in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinal match.
“I think we came out with a lot of energy at first, but then they kept giving a lot of points in the second set,” Quartz Hill senior Taysen Ford said. “I think we just kind of got down on ourselves and we dropped the energy. Once you lose momentum like that in a volleyball game, it’s just tough. It goes downhill real fast. We just really dropped our energy in the second set, a lot.”
The Royals (27-9) were trying to advance to the semifinals for the first time since they advanced to the Division 3 championship match in 2019.
“That was a very exciting match,” Quartz Hill coach Ryan Dunham said. “That was probably the best I’ve seen my boys play all season long. We knew that Hart had a lot of firepower out there. My boys came in and I don’t think they were afraid, but hats off to Hart. They came in and they played their butts off. They proved why they are the No. 2-ranked team in the division.”
Quartz Hill led almost the entire first set and never trailed after taking a 4-3 lead on a kill by Ford.
The Royals pulled away down the stretch.
Quartz Hill senior Benjamin Hardani led the Royals with three kills and a block in the first set, Joseph Bonner had three kills, Ford had a kill and a block, Ryan Rosas had a kill and an ace, Payton Martinez had an ace and a kill and Kristian Ramones had one kill.
“After the first set, I don’t know. Honestly, Hart just came back and they played good,” said Quartz Hill junior Payton Martinez, a third-year varsity player. “Hart is a great team and I love playing them. We played our best, they played their best and you win some, you lose some.
“Owen is awesome. He’s a great player. He’s a great guy. He’s committed to CSUN.”
Hart 6-foot, 7-inch senior Owen Douphner was impossible to contain for the Royals.
“Owen, No. 10, is just insane,” said Ford, a third-year varsity player. “He was getting a whole bunch of kills everywhere, couldn’t stop him. That made us get down on ourselves a lot.”
Besides Douphner, Hart had 6-6 senior Hank Kaufman, 6-8 senior Gabe Stokes and 6-4 senior Brandon Derham.
“It’s hard to stop 6-7, but when you have two of them, it’s impossible,” Dunham said. “When there’s two of them out there that can do that it’s super hard to contain. You try to work with the game plan as best as you can.”
Hart came out strong in the second set, jumping out to an early lead.
It was the most competitive set with 10 lead changes and 10 ties.
The Royals led six times, first 7-6 on an ace by senior Ethan Ayala and led by as many as three points, 14-11, on a block by Hardani.
Quartz Hill last led 17-16 on a kill by Bonner.
Hart took a 23-22 lead on a kill by Douphner and scored three straight points to clinch the set on a kill by Kaufman.
Hardani had two kills and three blocks in the second set, Rosas and Bonner both had three kills apiece and Ford had a kill and a block.
“I think there were probably nerves on both sides in that first set,” Dunham said. “I think a lot of it is Hart calmed down and we were still a little emotional after the first set and we couldn’t really get into a groove, so to speak.”
Quartz Hill led briefly at the start of the third set, but Hart never trailed after taking a 3-2 lead on a block by Douphner.
The Indians led by as many as eight points, five different times, including 23-15 on a kill by Douphner.
Quartz Hill went on a 5-1 run, but Douphner clinched set point with a kill.
Douphner had eight kills and a block in the third set.
Ramones, Bonner and Ford all had two kills apiece in the third.
“This year we overcame a lot of adversity,” Ford said. “It was all gas to the metal at the end. Coming into this game, we had a lot of energy. We felt like we were going to win this game. We played them before at a tournament and that was with four guys out. We almost got them then. We kind of felt good going into this game, then kind of took our foot off the pedal at the end, which is not good for us.
“It’s very tough.”
Quartz Hill never led in the fourth set, although it was tied twice before Hart took a 5-4 lead on a kill by Douphner.
Hart led by as many as six points, 24-18, and got set and match point on the fourth attempt.
“I think we definitely reacted to starting slow in the first set really well,” Hart coach Loy Mueller said. “We definitely got better as the match went on. The adjustments we made were effective. Credit to the boys that they made the adjustments that we had been talking about all week at practice, knowing that we were facing such a tough opponent.”
Hart swept Quartz Hill in three sets 25-23, 25-21, 33-31 at the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions at Santa Barbara High School on April 15.
“Quartz Hill, we knew, was missing most of their starters,” Mueller said of the tournament match. “It was a game we got to see a little bit of the system they run. We got to identify their really talented players that were there. We knew coming into it that we would be facing a different team and an awesome home gym environment.”
Hart will host Dana Hills in the semifinals on Saturday. Dana Hills defeated No. 3 seed Crossroads in straight sets 25-11, 25-17, 25-19 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Hart has advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs for the first time. The Indians advanced to the quarterfinals in 1993.
Quartz Hill lost a Division 3 second-round playoff match last season and won its eighth consecutive Golden League title this season.
“Absolutely phenomenal,” Martinez said of the season. “I love my team, that’s my family. I feel like everyone, from the beginning of the season until now, we’ve improved greatly. Everyone plays with heart. They leave everything on the court. This is more than a game to them. This is their life. I’m proud to have shared the court with them.
“Every loss is a little tough, but this is in no way a waste at all. Michael Jordan didn’t win every single one of his, but he came back and kept playing hard and he’s known as the GOAT. I expect nothing less than for all of us to come back next season even stronger, seniors in their respective schools if they’re playing in college. We’re all just going to come back stronger.”
Quartz Hill will lose nine players to graduation and will have five returning players.
Besides Ford, Ethan Ayala, Daren Rosas, Nilesh Kumar, Riley Wheeler, Jaden Kim, Benjamin Hardani and Isaac Gutierrez are all seniors.
Quartz Hill lost just one player to graduation after last season.
