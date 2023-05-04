 Skip to main content
Boys Volleyball | CIFSS D4 Quarters | Hart 3, Quartz Hill 1

Quartz Hill falls in QFs

Royals can’t get past Hart in four-set loss

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys volleyball team came out with energy in the opening set of the quarterfinal playoff match against Hart on Wednesday night.

The Royals used that energy to win the opening set, but the visiting Indians responded by winning the next three sets in a 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 Hart victory at Quartz Hill High School in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinal match.

