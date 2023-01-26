 Skip to main content
Girls Basketball | Quartz Hill

Quartz Hill ends ‘Pink Week’ on high note

The Quartz Hill girls basketball team ended its “Pink Week” with a 45-17 victory over Antelope Valley on Tuesday.

The Royals, who wore pink uniforms in their three games between Jan. 17 and Tuesday, sold $1 pink basketballs to put up in the gym’s foyer, with all proceeds going to City of Hope. The final tally, Wednesday, for money raised was $401, surpassing the team’s goal of $300. 

