PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls soccer team rose to the challenge in a match that would likely determine the Golden League title on Thursday at Knight High School.
The Royals scored in the first 10 minutes of the first half and in the first minute of the second half to largely dictate the pace of the match and a 2-1 victory over Knight.
Quartz Hill (9-0-1) remains undefeated and alone in first place, while Knight (7-2-1) will have to fight to retain second place.
“I felt like our intensity was high. We came out strong,” Quartz Hill freshman Katelyn Kott said. “We just all believed in each other.
“I felt like when we got that second goal, we were focusing more on defense and our pace was higher and we were more excited. We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game, but at practice we were preparing. We were taking it serious. We all just came together.”
Kott scored the game winner, chipping in a shot from 10 yards out in the first minute of the second half.
“It dictated the momentum, 100 percent mentality-wise as well,” Quartz Hill coach Arika Ontiveros said. “They continued to find it and it gave them a little bit more hope for us to continue to find the back of the net, even though we had a couple of missed opportunities. It definitely gave us an edge over the other team and it showed while we were consistently first to the ball and fighting throughout the game.”
The Royals missed a few other scoring opportunities in the second half.
A Quartz Hill shot from 20 yards in the 55th minute hit the crossbar and a free kick by senior Michelle Hess from just outside the box in the 61st minute was just wide.
Quartz HIll freshman Riley Lang was denied twice in the final minutes by Knight sophomore goalie Veronica Lopez.
Lopez dove to deflect a shot by Lang from 10 yards on a breakaway and successfully charged Lang to break up another shot.
“I’m extremely proud of their consistent hard work throughout the first half and second half,” Ontiveros said. “Obviously today was a little bit hotter, so fitness and fatigue got to them. I asked in the second half, ‘What are you going to be made of? You have to dig through and find something deeper than yourselves.’ Second half, they continued to find their second wind and they continued to fight 100 percent throughout the entire game. I couldn’t have asked anything more of them. I’m so proud of them. Pete Knight gave us a really good game and we both competed. Overall, a very good competitive game between both teams.”
Quartz Hill junior Kaylin Gonzalez scored on a penalty kick in the eighth minute after a foul in the penalty box, a play Knight argued against. Knight coach Juan Paolo eventually received a yellow card 10 minutes later.
“Everybody from the bench to the field played an important role today,” Ontiveros said. “Mentality wise, physical wise, and aggressive wise, everybody played an amazing game today.”
Knight tied the match in the 37th minute on a shot that skipped along the grass from 20 yards out by junior Alondra Munguia, who hit the far corner.
The play developed after Knight junior Liliana Garcia brought the ball upfield, but did not get a clear shot, when the Royals tried to clear the ball, Munguia got her shot to tie the match at 1-1.
“It was a tough game. It was a first-place game,” Paolo said. “I’ve never had this amount of injuries. I ended up with minus five starters at the end. I had five starters sitting on the bench and the one that went back in, she went back on one leg. Too many injuries in a game like that. It’s sad. You played hard the whole year. You have to keep your head up, there’s still playoffs. Nothing we can do. We played our best.”
Quartz Hill won the first meeting, 4-3 on April 6 at Quartz Hill High.
Quartz Hill has two matches remaining in the regular season, against seventh-place Littlerock and sixth-place Palmdale.
Knight has two matches remaining, against third-place Eastside and fourth-place Highland.
Boys Soccer
Quartz Hill 2, Knight 0
Quartz Hill senior Jaxon Oliver scored in the first half of the Royals’ Golden League victory at Knight High.
Quartz Hill (6-2-4) entered the match in second place, while Knight (4-3-6) was third.
Quartz Hill sophomore Davien Karanikolas scored in the 76th minute.
“Honestly, they played with a lot of heart,” Quartz Hill coach Charles Gordon said. “They fought hard and I’m proud of the way they came out.”
The two teams tied 2-2 on April 5 at Quartz Hill.
There are two matches remaining in the regular season and Quartz Hill will face first-place Palmdale on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.