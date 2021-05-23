QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Highland 4-2 in a Golden League Tournament on Saturday at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals improved to 21-1 overall and 11-1 in league with two league games remaining in the regular season.
Quartz Hill sophomore Brady Larsen had two hits with an RBI as the Royals outhit the Bulldogs 7-5. Chase Mac and Gus Swaner also drove in runs for Quartz Hill.
Although Highland scored one run in the top of the first, Quartz Hill scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the first.
Five Quartz Hill pitchers combined for the win.
Girls Basketball
Windward 83,
Paraclete 43
LOS ANGELES — The Paraclete girls basketball team finished the regular season with an 83-43 loss at Windward High on Friday.
Paraclete freshman Layla Davis led the Spirits with 30 points, her second 30-point game of the season.
Paraclete end the season with a 4-8 record.
Rosamond 60,
Lancaster Baptist 19
LANCASTER — The Rosamond girls basketball team defeated Lancaster Baptist 60-19 in a nonleague game Friday night at Lancaster Baptist High.
Rosamond senior guard Maeyll Grimes led the Roadrunners with 18 points, Jazmine Borrego had 17 points in limited minutes and Melonie Martinez added eight points.
“I’m really proud of our teamwork as of late,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “Our players are really building trust in each other’s abilities and the statebook is showing a very balanced effort from our team. After this win, our team will head into the final week of the season and I hope that we can continue our momentum into the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.