Quartz Hill edges Hart at tournament

The Quartz Hill boys basketball team bounced back from a three-point loss on Monday with a three-point victory, 52-49, over Hart on Tuesday in the Faith Baptist Tournament.
Tyler Ervin led the Royals (6-6) with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Houston Brown posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds and added four steals.
Quartz Hill’s Isaac Valle scored seven points with four assists, while Richard Stogsdill picked up six points, five rebounds and six assists, Jaden Fisher scored three points, Jeremiah Williams added two points and two rebounds and Ben Hardani contributed two points with five rebounds.
The Royals play Cleveland at 5 p.m. today in the tournament.
— Highland 76, San Fernando 38
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys soccer team defeated Bishop 2-1 in a High Desert League game on Tuesday at Rosamond High.
Reyes Arturo and Sergio Segura-Zepeda scored goals for the Roadrunners (8-3-1, 3-0 HDL), while Randy Figueroa and Isaias Cibrian had one assist apiece.
Rosamond goalkeeper Johnnathen Villamor recorded 10 saves in the win.
The Roadrunners play host to Boron in another league contest on Thursday.
— California City 6, Frazier Mountain 2
— California City 2, Frazier Mountain 1
