High School Sports Roundup

Quartz Hill edges Hart at tournament

The Quartz Hill boys basketball team bounced back from a three-point loss on Monday with a three-point victory, 52-49, over Hart on Tuesday in the Faith Baptist Tournament.

Tyler Ervin led the Royals (6-6) with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Houston Brown posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds and added four steals.

