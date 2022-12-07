QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team defeated Eastside 47-38 in a Golden League game on Tuesday.
It was the second time in four days the two teams have met after the Royals defeated the Lions 58-41 in the Inaugural 2022 Lady Runners’ Basketball Tournament championship game on Saturday at Rosamond High.
Mandy Frozina led Quartz Hill (7-2, 2-0 GL) with 18 points on Tuesday. The Royals led 22-19 at halftime.
Aprill Medrano led Eastside (5-2, 2-1 GL) with a game-high 26 points.
The Royals went 3-0 in the Rosamond tournament and Grace Faulk led the team with 14 points in the championship game, while Payton Wright scored 12 and Demi Green added 11 points.
Quartz Hill plays at Antelope Valley on Thursday, while Eastside plays host to Palmdale.
LANCASTER — The Knight girls basketball team held off a late surge by Lancaster in a 38-32 Golden League victory on Tuesday at Lancaster High.
Amia Tate led the Hawks (5-3, 2-1 GL) with 13 points and added seven rebounds, three assists and five steals, while Riley Asp and Asha Fudge both scored eight points apiece. Asp also had five rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks, while Fudge had four rebounds.
Knight’s Alia Tate contributed with five points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals and Dimetria Johnson picked up four points with a team-high 11 rebounds.
The Hawks play at Littlerock on Thursday, while the Eagles (3-5, 0-2) play at Highland.
— Santa Clarita Christian 40, Desert Christian 26
— Vasquez 29, Lancaster Baptist 11
— Faith Baptist 43, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 20
— Highland 69, Antelope Valley 13
— Palmdale 32, Littlerock 29
— Apple Valley 58, Paraclete 33
— McFarland 84, California City 52
— Desert 3, Kern Valley 1
— AAE 2, Palmdale Aerospace 1
— California City 1, Kennedy 1
— Highland 5, Antelope Valley 0
— Palmdale 0, Littlerock 0
