Boys Soccer | CIF State Southern Regional D3 First Round | Quartz Hill 3, Poly 1

Quartz Hill continues to cruise in playoffs

Quartz Hill boys soccer

Courtesy of William Ortiz

Quartz Hill’s Davien Karanikolas (10), seen in last week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Championship game at AVC, scored two goals against Poly (Sun Valley) in Tuesday’s CIF State Southern Regional Division 3 first-round game at Quartz Hill High. The Royals won 3-1 to move on to the regional semifinals.

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team continued to roll in the playoffs, defeating Poly (Sun Valley) 3-1 in the first round of the CIF State Southern Regional Division 3 Championships on Tuesday at Quartz Hill High.

Quartz Hill coach Casey Jenison said the game got chippy at the end, which resulted in several yellows and one red card for Poly.

