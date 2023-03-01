Quartz Hill continues to cruise in playoffs

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team continued to roll in the playoffs, defeating Poly (Sun Valley) 3-1 in the first round of the CIF State Southern Regional Division 3 Championships on Tuesday at Quartz Hill High.
Quartz Hill coach Casey Jenison said the game got chippy at the end, which resulted in several yellows and one red card for Poly.
