QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team clinched at least a share of the Golden League title with a 16-0 win against Palmdale on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals improved to 22-2 overall and 12-1 in league play with one game remaining in the regular season. Quartz Hill plays at Palmdale on Friday, with a chance to win the league championship outright.
Quartz Hill senior Justin Freiberg and junior Chuck Lang both finished with two hits. Freiberg was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Lang was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.
Quartz Hill sophomore Logan Reddemann was 1-for-1 with three runs, two RBIs and two walks and senior John Jackson drove in two runs.
Logan Reddemann struck out six batters in three shutout innings, giving up one hit and no walks. Senior reliever Cole Vargas threw two shutout innings, giving up one hit and striking out one.
Highland 12, Knight 4
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team clinched second place in the Golden League with a 12-4 win at Knight High on Wednesday.
Highland scored five runs in the third inning. Brayden Jackson hit an RBI triple, Austin Schaefer drove in one run with a single, Troy Lewis hit an RBI single, Shea Lewis drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Michael Carger Jr. hit an RBI single.
The Bulldogs added six runs in the seventh inning, as Carter Wood, Troy Lewis, Shea Lewis and Joey Rocha all drove in runs.
Both teams scored one run in the first inning. Troy Lewis drove in a run for the Bulldogs.
Highland starting pitcher Darren Roberts gave up four runs in 5.2 innings, striking out four. Rocha recorded the last three outs for the Bulldogs.
Highland finished with 16 hits, as Troy Lewis, Roberts, Rocha, Schaefer, Carger Jr. and Jackson all finished with multiple hits. Troy Lewis finished 3-for-4 for the Bulldogs.
Knight sophomore Tommy Reyes was 3-for-3 to lead the Hawks, who played an error-free game.
Paraclete 2, Brentwood 0
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Brentwood 2-0 in a Gold Coast League game at Paraclete High on Wednesday.
The Spirits (16-4, 10-1) celebrated Senior Night and all nine seniors started the game and played well.
Paraclete starting pitcher Hunter Edwards pitched seven innings, giving up one hit and striking out six.
Logan Reese was 1-for-2 with a run scored, an RBI double and three stolen bases and Jacoby Madise scored the other run for Paraclete.
Bryan Peck and Nathan Corugedo both had a hit for Paraclete.
Paraclete has one game remaining in the regular season and can clinch the league championship with a win at Brentwood on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.