Quartz Hill boys soccer defeats Lancaster

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team defeated Lancaster 2-0 in a Golden League contest on Friday.
Seniors Evan Kurian and Damien Montoya scored one goal apiece for the Royals (2-2, 1-1 GL), while senior Jayden White and junior Davien Karanikolas recorded one assist apiece.
The two goals came three minutes apart, in the 17th and 20th minutes of the first half.
Quartz Hill junior goalkeeper Chris Bran saved three shots in 20 minutes, while junior Xander Jakeway picked up five saves in 60 minutes.
Lancaster (2-1, 1-1) had eight shots on goal to Quartz Hill’s six, but couldn’t sneak one through.
“The Royals pressed us hard the whole game,” Lancaster coach Lemuel Galvao said. “We were a bit put off for awhile but then were able to even things out on the field but not on the scoreboard.
“We played hard the whole game and battled better as the night went on. It was a good learning experience for us that will make us a better team.”
The Eagles play at Knight on Wednesday, while the Royals play at Eastside.
Littlerock 2, Highland 2
PALMDALE — The Littlerock boys soccer team fought for a 2-2 tie against Highland on Friday.
The Lobos (3-0-1, 1-0-1 Golden League) scored in the eighth minute on a goal from freshman Adrian Villafranco.
But the Bulldogs (0-1-1) went ahead 2-1 in the second half.
With just four minutes left in regulation, Littlerock sophomore Adrian Mota scored to tie the match.
“Highland has always been a very competitive rival and we are glad we were able to come back to tie,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said.
Senior Derick Romero and sophomore Ricardo Morales Navarro each recorded an assist for the Lobos, while senior goalkeeper Felipe Ramos picked up six saves.
Littlerock plays host to Desert in a non-league game on Monday, while Highland plays host to Antelope Valley in a league game on Wednesday.
Other Scores
— Palmdale 2, Knight 0
— Eastside 2, Antelope Valley 0
Girls Basketball
Paraclete 44, Sultana 38
HESPERIA — The Paraclete girls basketball team defeated Sultana 44-38 on Thursday night at Sultana High School.
Paraclete senior captain Yitzel Serna led the Spirits with a game-high 20 points and junior Jasmine Hernandez added 11 points.
Sophomore Naomi Cox had six points and six rebounds for Paraclete, sophomore Aniste Hyde had 12 rebounds, two points, two steals and two blocks and senior Ryann Wyatt had five points, eight rebounds, five steals and a block.
