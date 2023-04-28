Quartz Hill boys golf wins undefeated title

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team won its final Golden League match of the season to finish as the undefeated league champions with a 21-0 record.
The Royals shot 202 to defeat Palmdale (290), Eastside (301) and Knight (303).
The Falcons were 2-1 in the meet, the Lions went 1-2 and the Hawks were 0-3.
Quartz Hill’s Tayden Ramos posted the top score with a 72 in the 18-hole match. He won the league title for average, as well, finishing with an average of 35 (1-under) for nine holes.
“I’m very proud of the boys and everyone in league this year,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “Today was the first time we have had four full teams play. Growing the game in the Antelope Valley has been all of our goals. It was great to see kids playing golf.”
Quartz Hill’s Connor Jazwiecki shot a 79, Kerrington Ambrose shot an 81, Blake Rawlings shot 84, Jonah Grado shot 87 and Michael Dubski picked up a 92.
Palmdale’s Jeremy Rubio (105) and Benjamin Hernandez (106) led their team, while Eastside was led by Curren Gomez (117).
Knight played just nine holes with Elias Altomirano leading the way with a 54.
The Golden League CIF Individuals Qualifying Tournament will be next week starting at Rancho Vista Gold Club on Tuesday and finishing at Crystalaire Country Club on Thursday.
Desert Christian 3, Gabrielino 1
The Desert Christian boys volleyball team won its CIF-Southern Section Division 5 first-round match 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24 against Gabrielino on Thursday.
Cade Schmidt led the Knights with 27 kills, three aces and three blocks, while Colt Schmidt recorded 42 assists and 10 kills and Sean Worrell picked up eight kills and served 16 times.
Desert Christian’s Zachary Bell had six kills and 11 serves, Justin Green added one ace on 16 serves and Josiah Concepcion had 19 serves in the match.
The Knights move on to the second round where they will play host to Paraclete on Saturday. The Spirits defeated St. Monica 3-0 in the first round on Thursday.
PALMDALE — The Knight boys tennis team closed out the Golden League season with a 14-4 victory over Palmdale on Thursday at Palmdale High.
Knight was missing one of its more experience doubles players and Palmdale took advantage with four doubles wins.
“Palmdale played with a lot more determination and energy and was able to win more sets in doubles this time,” Knight coach James Jutila said.
No. 1 doubles team Santiago Garcia and Juan Del Rio won two sets, 6-3, 6-0, for the Falcons, while they’re No. 2 team of Yordi Escobar and Pedro Montesdeca won a 6-3 set and No. 3 Andy Zura and Fernando Cortez won a 6-0 set.
The Hawks, however, swept all nine singles sets.
Knight No. 3 singles player Ethan Chavez swept all three of his sets at 6-0 for his best match of the season.
Douglas Cardona, playing at No. 1 singles for Knight, swept all three of his sets at 6-1 and No. 2 Abraham Garcia won 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Knight’s Aldonn Duero and Angel Aguilar swept 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 and No. 2 Wayne Jarvis and Alex Gonzalez won two sets, 6-0, 6-1.
Knight finished fourth in the Golden League for the final playoff spot.
