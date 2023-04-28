 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Quartz Hill boys golf wins undefeated title

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team won its final Golden League match of the season to finish as the undefeated league champions with a 21-0 record.

The Royals shot 202 to defeat Palmdale (290), Eastside (301) and Knight (303).

