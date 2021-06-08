ONTARIO — The Quartz Hill boys golf team finished fourth out of 16 teams at the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 Team Championships at Whispering Lakes Golf Course in Ontario on Monday morning.
The Royals finished with a team score of 463 behind first-place Redlands East Valley (422), second-place Yucaipa (434) and third-place Nordhoff (444).
Redlands East Valley’s Timmy Cavarno had the low score of the day with a 68.
Quartz Hill senior Noah Heming led his team with an 84, followed closely by junior Tanner Klundt with an 85. Klundt was the Golden League champion.
Sophomore Connor Jazwiecki came away with a 93, followed by freshman Mike Dubski (100) and senior Luke Santero (101). Senior Joe Mahady’s score was dropped for the team score.
This was the first year golf has played the team tournaments in divisions. There were seven divisions for boys and four for girls this season.
The Quartz Hill girls golf team will compete in the Division 3 Team Championships today at Santa Barbara Golf Course.
The girls tee off beginning at 1:40 p.m.
The team consists of Golden League champion sophomore Kylie Warner, as well as sophomores Taylor Waters, Terry Muller, Samantha Redifer and freshmen Alyssa Castellano and Sabrina Redifer.
Warner will also compete in the CIF-SS Individual Championships and SCGA State Qualifying Tournament on Thursday at River Ridge Country Club in Oxnard.
