PALMDALE — Golden League boys golf kicked off on Thursday with just two teams — Quartz Hill and Highland — competing at Antelope Valley Country Club.
The other two squads, Antelope Valley and Littlerock, did not field any golfers. Highland was short two golfers, so could not record a score.
“Coach Smith just had those kids cleared and they only had one week of practice,” said Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt. “It was just nice to have other golfers out there.”
The Royals shot a team score of 239 behind Tanner Klundt’s low score of the day at 39. He finished off the front nine with a birdie on hole nine.
“Tanner was going to be a bright star in our league last year, but now he gets to prove it as a junior,” Pratt said.
Noah Heming followed with a 45 for the Royals, while Connor Jazwiecki and Luke Santero each shot 50 and Mike Dubski rounded out the scoring with a 55.
“My kids were just excited to get out and play,” Pratt said. “We have a very young team. We’re building and I think there’s a lot of promise for the future.”
Highland’s Jacob Hardy, Joshua Crumb and Aluaro Pineda each shot 72.
GIRLS TENNIS
Quartz Hill 18, Antelope Valley 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team defeated Antelope Valley 18-0 in their second Golden League match of the season at home on Thursday.
“Quartz hill is building momentum,” said Royals coach Liz Litchfield. “Every match we play is important and we need to strive for a personal best.”
Riley Johnson and Mia Ogebe led the way for the Royals (2-0) in singles, each posting three 6-0 scores.
Kate McPherson won two sets for Quartz Hill, 6-0, 6-1, before Kelsey Moholt subbed in for a 6-0 victory.
The Antelopes were missing a third doubles team, so each of the Royals’ three teams earned a forfeit win.
The No. 1 squad of Brooke Faulk and Skylar Antoniewicz, the No. 2 duo of Naia Smithley and Elizabeth Lewelling and the No. 3 team of Kyndall Segale and Cameron Alva all won their other two sets by 6-0 scores.
The Royals will play Highland at home next Thursday, while the Antelopes host Knight next Thursday.
SWIMMING
Girls: Quartz Hill 123, Highland 41
Boys: Quartz Hill 136, Highland 20
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill swim team dominated the first Golden League meet of the season, against Highland on Wednesday at Marie Kerr Park.
The Quartz Hill girls won the meet 123-41, finishing first in all 11 events and second in nine.
Quartz Hill’s Emily Drossel was the only swimmer to finish with a CIF qualifying time, in both the 100 freestyle (56.21) and the 200 free (2:02.29).
The Quartz Hill girls are now in CIF-Southern Section Division III and the boys are in Division II.
The Quartz Hill boys defeated Highland 136-20, finishing with the top two spots in all 11 events.
Quartz Hill’s Miguel Valencia won the 50 freestyle (24.95) and the 500 free (5:52.96).
BASEBALL
Quartz Hill 8, Lancaster 0
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Lancaster 8-0 in a Golden League game at Lancaster High on Wednesday.
Cole Vargas and Logan Reddemann both drove in two runs apiece for the Royals (2-0) and Anthony Jones had two hits.
Logan Reddemann threw four shutout innings, giving up one hit and striking out six, while reliever Justin Freilberg threw three shutout innings and struck out four, giving up one hit.
Quartz Hill pitching has allowed three hits and one unearned run in 14 innings. Logan Reddemann has not allowed an earned run in seven innings so far this season, giving up two hits in two games.
Quartz Hill will host Knight on Saturday at 11 a.m.
