Quartz Hill boys golf goes 3-0 in GL match

Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Becoming windy at times. High 52F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.