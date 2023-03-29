Quartz Hill boys golf goes 3-0 in GL match

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team powered through a rough time on the course to defeat Knight and shorthanded Highland and Antelope Valley in a Golden League match on Tuesday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
The Royals finished with a 227 to the Hawks’ 315. Knight went 2-1 in the match as the Antelopes fielded just two players and Highland had three.
Quartz Hill’s Tayden Ramos shot the low for the day with a 40 and was followed by teammates Kerrington Ambrose and Connor Jazwiecki, who each shot 45.
Cody Breuklander picked up a 48 for the Royals, while Jonah Grado rounded out the scoring with a 49.
“The course played tough today,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “The wind and conditions weren’t ideal, but everyday won’t be perfect and on those days we need to raise our game. We have some work to do and I look forward to the next two days of practice.”
James Steedman led the Hawks with a 61, followed by Angel Garcia (62), Anthony Mejorada (63), Derek Guerrero (64) and Gaberial Alvarez (65).
Highland’s Jacob Hardy shot 60, followed by teammates Taino Moreno (71) and Alvaro Pineda (72).
Antelope Valley’s Gustavo Vasquez shot 66 and was followed by teammate Santos Pina with 69.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 15, Knight 0 (6)
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill baseball team scored eight runs in the sixth inning and closed out the bottom of the frame to finish with a 15-0, six-inning victory over Knight on Tuesday in a Golden League game at Knight High.
Senior Dominick Lee picked up the win on the mound for the Royals (12-3, 5-0 GL), allowing one hit and striking out three in four scoreless frames. He was also 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run.
Quartz Hill senior Logan Reddemann finished 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored, while Nicolas Steed hit a two-run home run.
Troy Johnson hit an RBI triple for the Royals, Beau Karrer picked up a hit and two RBIs and Nicholas Eliopulos, Esteban Sepulveda, Andrew Galindo and Vinny Sanchez posted one RBI apiece.
Jose Garcia hit a double to pick up the lone hit for the Hawks (2-9, 1-3).
Quartz Hill plays host to Ventura on Thursday before hosting Knight in the second game of the series on Friday.
Cal City 9, Frazier Mountain 8
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team held on to defeat Frazier Mountain, 9-8, in a High Desert League game on Tuesday at Cal City High.
The Ravens (7-5, 2-1 HDL) were ahead 9-2 after four innings and coach Shane Moore thought he could pull starting pitcher Blake Moore to save him for later in the week.
Henry Ramsey pitched two innings and Jack Moore came in to pitch the seventh, but the Falcons chipped away, scoring six of their runs in the final three innings. Frazier Mountain capitalized on walks and errors. Six of the Falcons’ nine walked batters came around to score. Just three of Frazier Mountain’s eight runs were earned.
“We couldn’t make a play behind them,” Shane Moore said. “Then you give up a couple of hits and it kind of snowballed.”
Blake Moore returned to the mound and struck out the final two batters to end the game. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits and five walks with 11 strikeouts.
“He threw pretty well,” Shane Moore said.
Cal City had just five hits, but also walked eight times.
Ramsey finished 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, while Josh Baiza was 1-for-4 with three RBIs, Cesar Vera hit a double and Jeremiah Baker went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Ravens remain at home for a game against Mammoth on Friday.
Women’s College Tennis
Glendale 7, AVC 2
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team ended the dual match portion of its season with a 7-2 loss to Glendale on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.
Nicole Padilla posted a win in doubles and singles to account for the Marauders’ two points.
Padilla teamed up with Julie Tejeda for an 8-1 victory at No. 2 doubles. The duo has won three of their past four matches together.
“Julie and Nicole are continuing to play well,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “We’re seeing them round into form.”
Padilla fought through her singles match, pulling out a 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory in the No. 3 match. The win avenged a 6-0, 6-0 loss to the same Glendale player when AVC lost to Glendale 8-1 on Feb. 21.
“The difference shows how much she’s improved,” Webb said of Padilla.
The Marauders finished with a 7-11 overall record and 3-9 in Western State Conference. The seven wins is the most the AVC women’s program has won since 2002.
The Marauders move on to the Western State Conference tournament Thursday through Saturday in Ventura.
Boys Tennis
Knight 8, Antelope Valley 5
LANCASTER — The Knight boys tennis team was again shorthanded against an equally shorthanded Antelope Valley on Tuesday in a Golden League match at Antelope Valley High School.
But the Hawks were able to walk off the court with an 8-5 victory.
Knight fielded two singles players and two doubles teams, while the Antelopes fielded three singles players and one doubles team.
Douglas Cardona swept all three of his sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 singles for the Hawks, while Abraham Garcia won a long, 7-5 set.
Antelope Valley’s Itrell Mitchell won a 6-1 set and a default set at No. 1 singles, while No. 3 Josh Jarague won a 7-5 set and a default set and No. 2 Isaac Calderon benefitted from a default win.
In doubles, Knight’s No. 1 team of Wayne Jarvis and Ethan Chavez came from behind and forced a tiebreak, winning the set 7-6 (3).
Knight’s No. 2 team of Aldonn Duero and Angel Aguilar learned from Jarvis and Chavez’s match and won 6-3.
“Aldonn Duero and Angel Aguilar changed strategy and won a bit easier to complete the sweep in doubles,” Knight coach James Jutila said.
Both of Knight’s doubles teams also benefitted from forfeit wins.
Knight plays Highland on Thursday at Palmdale High, while Antelope Valley hosts Littlerock.
