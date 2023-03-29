 Skip to main content
High School and College Sports Roundup

Quartz Hill boys golf goes 3-0 in GL match

QH golf Tayden Ramos

Courtesy of Dan Pratt

Quartz Hill golfer Tayden Ramos tees off during a Golden League match against Knight, Highland and Antelope Valley on Tuesday at Antelope Valley Country Club. Ramos had the low score of the day with a 40.

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team powered through a rough time on the course to defeat Knight and shorthanded Highland and Antelope Valley in a Golden League match on Tuesday at Antelope Valley Country Club.

The Royals finished with a 227 to the Hawks’ 315. Knight went 2-1 in the match as the Antelopes fielded just two players and Highland had three.

