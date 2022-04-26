Quartz Hill boys golf falls to Westlake

MOORPARK — The Quartz Hill boys golf team lost to Westlake in a final non-league match on Monday at Rustic Canyon Golf Club.
The Royals shot 436 to Westlake’s 419.
Quartz Hill freshman Tayden Ramos dropped the lowest score of the day with a 72 and senior Tanner Klundt followed with a 79.
Junior Connor Jazwiecki and freshman Kerrington Ambrose each shot 91 for the Royals, while Sean Clay had a 103 and Mike Dubski’s 104 was dropped from the team score.
Trevor Koniares shot 80 for Westlake, followed by Matty Sukeforth (82), Williams Kwak (82), Nathan Holiday (85) and Josh Buice (90). Aidan Carter’s 109 was dropped from the team score.
Quartz Hill has one more Golden League regular season match on Thursday. The Royals, who have already clinched the league title, will face Highland, Littlerock and Palmdale at Antelope Valley Country Club.
They will then compete in the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament May 3 and 5.
