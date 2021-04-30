PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys and girls swim teams swept Eastside at Marie Kerr Pool on Thursday.
The boys (5-0) won 120-16 against just three Lions swimmers, while the girls (5-0) posted a 126-30 victory.
Dylan Campbell set personal-best times in winning the 200 freestyle (1:57.82) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.08) for the Royals boys.
Quartz Hill’s Jeremy Johnson picked up his first varsity win and dropped time in the 500 freestyle (6:08.38).
On the girls side, the Royals’ Jasmine Porres and Kansas Whitten were also first-time winners. Porres won the 200 individual medley (3:11.09), while Whitten was victorious in the 100 backstroke (1:29.81).
Quartz Hill’s Kiana Hernandez earned CIF qualifying times in the 100 butterfly (1:05:06) and in the 50 free as she led off the first leg for the winning 200 freestyle relay.
Isabelle Drossel also picked up a CIF qualifying time. She was second in the 50 free (26.82) behind sister Emily Drossel (25.75).
The 200 freestyle (1:47.65) and 400 freestyle (3:58.26) relay teams, which both include the Drossel sisters, also earned CIF qualifying times.
Boys: Knight 92, Lancaster 11
Girls: Knight 79, Lancaster 63
PALMDALE — The Knight girls and boys swim teams both defeated Lancaster at DryTown Pool on Wednesday.
The boys won 92-11 with the Eagles fielding just two swimmers, while the girls posted a 79-63 victory.
Knight’s Joram (Benjamin) Chmielecki dropped time in winning the 50 freestyle in 22.66 seconds, just missing the school record of 22.56 set by Randall McDermott in 2012. The CIF-Southern Section Division 3 consideration time is 23.30, while the automatic qualifying time is 22.18.
Chmielecki also won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.88).
Lancaster’s Kyle Sunquist won the 100 freestyle with a CIF-SS Division 4 consideration time of 56.90. He also earned a consideration time in the 50 free (25.12).
On the girls side, Lancaster’s Kali McCormack won the 100 backstroke with a CIF consideration time of 1:17.69. She was also victorious in the 200 individual medley (2:58.78) and was on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle (4:45.67, CIF consideration) relay teams.
Knight’s Monserrath Michel won the 200 freestyle (2:52.21), while Alison Asp won the 50 free (29.77), Juliana Gomez won the 100 breaststroke (1:28.32) and Areli Alvarez won the 500 freestyle (7:47.81).
Boys Golf
Quartz Hill 217, Palmdale DNF, Eastside DNF
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill boys golf team shot a team score of 217 while competing against golfers from Palmdale and Eastside high schools.
Tanner Klundt shot the low score of the day with an even-par 35.
“My round today was amazing, couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Klundt said. “My driving was spectacular and it put me in great positions to score. The greens were bumpy, but I thrived on it and made some birdies.”
Noah Heming followed with a 41 for the Royals, while Mike Dubski shot 43, Joe Mahady had a 48 and Connor Jazwiecki and Jack Smith each shot 50.
Palmdale’s Gabe Castaneda and Taylor Montes also shot 50 apiece, while Eastside’s Blakely Lajuan picked up a 64.
Women’s College Tennis
Ventura 8, AVC 1
VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team showed improvement in their scores in an 8-1 loss to Ventura on Thursday.
The Marauders played Ventura on April 20 in their first match in over a year and lost 9-0. The scores in each singles and doubles matches also improved.
Jessica Huynh picked up her first victory of the season with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-2 win at No. 6 singles.
“We’re very happy for Jessica to get her first win,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “This was the first of our matches where we could see that we are improving through our scores.”
In doubles, Kristi Henderson and Frida Anguiano lost a competitive set, 8-6, Marbella Rubio and Juliana Martinez lost 8-2 and Gabriela Garcia and Huynh also lost 8-2.
Henderson fought back in the second set of her singles set, but ultimately fell 6-1, 7-5. She lost 6-1, 6-4 the last time around.
Frida Anguiano showed much improvement, losing in three sets, 5-7, 6-3, 10-5, after falling 6-1, 6-1 on April 20.
Garcia lost her No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-1, Rubio fell 6-1, 6-1 and Martinez lost 6-1, 6-3.
“A great deal of improvement,” Webb said. “Now we just have to put together the improvement and wins collectively so that we can win a match.”
The Marauders are at home today against Mt. San Jacinto at 2 p.m.
