Softball | Golden League: Quartz Hill 12, Highland 4

Quartz Hill blasts past Highland

Royals hit four HRs, clinch share of league title

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill softball team broke a season long tie for first place in the Golden League with Highland on Monday afternoon.

The Royals won the opening game of the two-game series against the Bulldogs in the final week of the regular season, beating Highland 12-4 at Highland High School.

