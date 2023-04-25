Quartz Hill blasts past Highland

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill softball team broke a season long tie for first place in the Golden League with Highland on Monday afternoon.
The Royals won the opening game of the two-game series against the Bulldogs in the final week of the regular season, beating Highland 12-4 at Highland High School.
Quartz Hill (17-5, 13-0) now has sole possession of first place and clinched a share of the Golden League title, handing Highland (15-2, 12-1) its first loss in league play.
The two teams face each other again on Wednesday, at Quartz Hill High School, on the final day of the regular season.
“It definitely put us in the driver’s seat, but I tell you one thing about the Highland program, they will not give up and they will come out and fight even harder on Wednesday,” Quartz Hill coach Robert Drennan said.
Quartz Hill took control of the game early on, jumping out to a 1-0 lead on a leadoff, solo home run by junior Skyler Billips in the second inning.
“I feel wonderful. That was a good win, like a team win,” Billips said. “I think we all worked together and bounced back after we had a bad inning. It was pretty fun.
“I think it just started us off. It was really big, because we got the first run on the board and to do it that way was really cool.”
Billips hit another solo home run in the third, going back-to-back after sophomore Enedina Sepulveda hit a two-run shot, giving the Royals a 4-1 lead in the third.
Billips was then intentionally walked the last three times she came to the plate and scored twice after she was given a free pass. She finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and four runs scored.
“It just gave them that little bit of confidence, that they needed to say, ‘Hey, we can do this,’” Drennan said. “Especially with Skyler being one of our captains and one of our leaders, definitely kind set the tone for the rest of the game and that’s exactly what happened.
“It’s amazing how a swing of the bat settles the nerves. That’s exactly what took place. I think that any time Quartz Hill plays Highland, nerves are a factor. It’s always a big game and normally a close game. Any time you can come out and put the first run on the board and make them chase, then it’s a huge advantage.”
Highland tied the game in the bottom of the second, on a solo home run by senior Dana Roberts with one out.
The tie didn’t last long as the Royals answered with three runs in the top of the third.
Quartz Hill junior leadoff batter Olivia Jones led off with a double, that hit the yellow place on top of the outfield fence, Sepulveda hit a two-run home run with one out and Billips followed with her second home run.
“I guess I definitely started it off, got us going,” Billips said. “That was really good.”
Highland answered with one run in the bottom of the third, on an RBI bloop single by sophomore Mackenzie Martinez with one out, after freshman Isabella Williams led off the inning with a bloop single, advanced on a sacrifice bunt by senior Naohemi Martinez and took third on a single by senior Angelina Quezada, cutting the Royals’ lead to 4-2.
Quartz Hill pulled away with four runs in the top of the fifth inning on two hits and an error.
Sepulveda led off the inning with a double, Billips was intentionally walked and both advanced on a sacrifice bunt by junior Madison Heeter. Sepulveda scored on a dropped bloop hit on a diving attempt by a Highland defender.
Quartz Hill junior Kaylei Victoria then hit a three-run home run to center field.
“I feel like we did good,” said Victoria, a three-year varsity player. “It was definitely not one person won the game. It was definitely a team effort. We also have trust in each other. We have a really good bond, so I think we all have faith when someone is up to bat. You have trust in each other to play.
“We all just kind of played. We had fun. Having fun is a key thing to playing softball, because if you’re not having fun and you’re tense all the time, then you don’t perform to your ability.”
The Royals added three runs in the top of the sixth, on a two-run single by Heeter and a ground ball by junior Mya Gonzalez.
Jones led off the inning with a single, senior Jazmin Avila was hit by a pitch and Billips was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out, with Heeter coming to the plate.
“It’s a gamble. It’s a gambling game,” Drennan said. “If you’re going to gamble that you’re going to put her on base, then you just have to hope that you can take care of the people behind her. Her and (Ebedina) went back-to-back in that one inning. We were able to push over a couple when Skyler was walked. It kind of worked in our advantage, but you kind of have to pick your poison, I guess.”
Highland scored one run in the bottom of the sixth, with junior Jaden Wilson hitting a one-out single and scoring on a fielder’s choice ground ball by freshman Evalina Chavez, as Quartz Hill just missed turning a 6-3, inning-ending double play.
Quartz Hill answered with a run in the top of the seventh, with Sepulveda hitting an RBI ground-rule double after Jones hit a leadoff triple.
Jones and Sepulveda both finished with three hits apiece. Jones was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a walk and Sepulveda was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
“I think it gives us confidence going into the next game,” said Billips, a third-year varsity player. “We know what we have to do to beat them, so as long as we stay on top. We’ve got to keep going.”
Quezada hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for Highland. She finished 2-for-4 batting in the leadoff spot.
“Players battled. They battled,” Highland coach Scott Rutledge said. “No one gave up. It was like a home run game, for both teams. It was almost like a home run game with a few missed pitches.
“I think we’ll be good for (Wednesday). We’ll have a clean practice tomorrow. It’s not over. It’s not over until it’s over, because we split last year with Quartz Hill. We plan to take it to them on (Wednesday). I told them to go home and take a shower and get a nice cold juice to drink and come back and have a clean practice tomorrow. It’s over. Tomorrow’s a new day. Another ball game on Wednesday. This is over. This is done with. We know we’ve a good team.”
Victoria threw a complete game for the Royals, giving up four runs on six hits and one walk, striking out eight.
“I feel a little more kind of less tense when we have runs on the board, so it kind of pushed me,” Victoria said. “We’re not trying to take it too far. We’re trying to keep it humble. Keep it low. Keep it like we haven’t won. There’s still Wednesday and there’s always a possibility. Hopefully not.”
Quartz Hill and Highland split its two-game series last season in the final week of the regular season and shared the league championship, with both winning on their home field.
The Royals won the league title outright in 2021, finishing undefeated in league play, and the two teams shared the title in 2019. Highland won sole possession of the league title in 2018.
Highland and Quartz Hill will face each other in the first week of the season next year.
“They flipped the schedule,” Rutledge said. “That will definitely be different.”
The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Saturday.
Highland is ranked No. 8 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4 poll, while Quartz Hill is unranked in Division 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.