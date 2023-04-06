 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Quartz Hill blanks Littlerock in five innings

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team scored six runs in the second inning and cruised to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Littlerock in a Golden League game on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High.

Esteban Sepulveda went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Royals (16-3, 7-0 GL), while Owen Rice was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI and Dominick Lee finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

