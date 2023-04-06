Quartz Hill blanks Littlerock in five innings

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team scored six runs in the second inning and cruised to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Littlerock in a Golden League game on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High.
Esteban Sepulveda went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Royals (16-3, 7-0 GL), while Owen Rice was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI and Dominick Lee finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Lee was also the winning pitcher, allowing just two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in four innings.
Quartz Hill’s Logan Reddemann had a hit and an two RBIs, while Jonathan Osegueda hit a triple and Andrew Galindo, Nicolas Steed, Brady Larsen and Troy Johnson contributed an RBI apiece.
Peter Zamudio and Sal Orozco picked up the only two hits for the Lobos (7-9, 2-3).
The two teams meet again on Friday at Littlerock.
PALMDALE — The Knight boys tennis team defeated a shorthanded Palmdale 17-1 on Tuesday in a Golden League match at Palmdale High.
The Falcons were missing a No. 3 doubles team and had to forfeit those three sets to the Hawks.
Knight’s three singles players swept all nine sets with Douglas Cardona leading the way with a 6-0 sweep.
Abraham Garcia won 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 for the Hawks and Ethan Chavez won 6-4, 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Knight’s Aldonn Duero and Angel Aguilar added two 6-1 wins to their forfeit victory, while No. 2 Alex Gonzalez and Brandon Ta also won two sets, 6-3, 6-2, and Knight’s No. 3 team won a 6-3 set.
Palmdale’s No. 2 doubles team of Yordi and Fernando won a 6-2 set for the Falcons’ lone point.
Knight plays at Quartz Hill today, while Palmdale plays host to Antelope Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.