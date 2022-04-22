Quartz Hill baseball stays unbeaten in league

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team remained undefeated in Golden League play with a 12-2 win against Eastside in six innings on Thursday at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals improved to 19-7 overall and 12-0 in league.
Quartz Hill starting pitcher Logan Reddemann threw four perfect innings and gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks in six innings, striking out 12 batters.
Reddemann also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs and a three-run home run.
Quartz Hill’s Chuck Lang finished with three hits, a double, two runs and two RBIs and Andrew Galindo had two hits, a double, two runs and an RBI.
Quartz Hill outhit Eastside 13-2 and played error-free defense.
Quartz Hill plays a two-game series against second-place Highland next week on Tuesday and Thursday, the final week of the regular season.
College Softball
LA Mission 6, AVC 4
LOS ANGELES — The Antelope Valley College softball team had a hiccup against LA Mission in a 6-4 Western State Conference loss on Thursday.
The Marauders (25-12, 8-3 WSC) outhit the Eagles (23-16, 6-5) 14-4 in the loss.
“It was a tough loss to take, especially outhitting them by so much,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “One inning hurt us. We had a couple of walks and we didn’t take care of the ball.”
The Marauders led 2-0 until allowing five runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Victoria Alcantar took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits with two walks and one strikeout in 2.1 innings.
Emmeliz Sera followed with 3.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
Trinity Holman, Hailey Johnson, Alcantar, Ariel Nieto, Savannah Cervantes and Sera all had two hits apiece for AVC.
Nieto hit a double, while Sera and Denise Carrillo had one RBI apiece.
The Marauders have two chances to bounce back today as they take on San Diego Mesa in a home doubleheader.
Boys Golf - Golden League
LLANO — The Quartz Hill boys golf team shot a team score of 412 to defeat Palmdale, Knight and Eastside in a Golden League match on Thursday at Crystalaire Country Club.
“It was a typical windy day and the boys played well,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “As we are nearing the end of the season, it was nice to see some consistency in the boys’ shots.”
The Royals had three golfers shoot in the 70s. Senior Tanner Klundt led the way with 74, junior Connor Jazwiecki shot 78 and freshman Tayden Ramos came in at 79.
Michael Farnes (86) and Kerrington Ambrose (93) rounded out the scoring for Quartz Hill.
“Over the last few weeks, we have been shaving strokes against competition and trending in the right direction, leading into CIF,” Pratt said. “Our goal all season is to break 400. We will continue our pursuit Monday at Rustic Canyon when we play Westlake, a Division 1 team. … I love the chemistry of the team as we are coming together down the stretch.”
After Monday’s match, the Royals finish the Golden League regular season next Thursday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.