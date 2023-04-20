Quartz Hill baseball routs Eastside in 5

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team remained undefeated in Golden League play with a 28-1 victory against Eastside in five innings on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals scored 10 runs in the first and another 10 in the third inning and outhit the Lions 20-3.
Six Quartz Hill batters finished with at least two hits and seven hit a double.
Quartz Hill senior shortstop Andrew Galindo led the Royals’ offense, going 4-for-4 with six RBIs, two runs scored and two doubles.
Anthony Jones, I.Quintero, Beau Karrer, Jonathan Osegueda and Nicolas Steed all finished with two hits apiece.
Jones was 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI, I.Quintero was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, Karrer was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Osegueda was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs and Steed was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
I.Quintero threw three innings to start on the mound, striking out five and giving up one run on two hits and no walks.
Ozzy Sanchez and Jeffrey Kavanagh both threw one scoreless inning of relief. Sanchez did not give up a hit and Kavanagh struck out two and gave up one hit.
The three Quartz Hill pitchers did not walk a batter.
Highland 11, Palmdale 0 (5)
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team remained undefeated in Golden League play after an 11-0 win at Palmdale High School on Wednesday.
Four Highland batters had multiple hits in the victory: junior Will Paxton was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, junior Caleb Montemayor was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, senior Troy Lewis was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI and senior Carter Wood finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Highland junior Luke Manzano was 1-for-2 with a run and two RBIs, junior William Metz was 1-for-2 with three RBIs and junior Anthony Martinez finished 1-for-1.
Paxton also earned the win on the mound, striking out five in 2.2 innings and giving up two hits and junior Jacob Badillo struck out three in 2.1 innings and allowed one hit.
Andrew Del Rio, Nelson Alvarado and Joshua Espinoza each had a hit for Palmdale.
Paraclete 12, La Salle 0 (5)
PASADENA — The Paraclete softball team blanked La Salle 12-0 in five innings of a Camino Real League game on Wednesday in Pasadena.
Jamie Sencion threw a one-hitter for the Spirits (12-1, 4-0 CRL) and struck out 10 batters.
Paraclete’s Shaylee Scripter picked up three hits, including a triple and a home run, and two RBIs, while Angelina Solis had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Spirits travel to play Serra today and take on St. Joseph’s on the road on Saturday.
LANCASTER — The Knight boys tennis team swept all nine singles sets on its way to a 16-2 victory over Eastside on Tuesday at Antelope Valley High School.
The Lions were missing a No. 3 doubles team and had to forfeit those three sets.
No. 1 singles player Douglas Cardona swept 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 for the Hawks, while No. 2 Abraham Garcia won 6-1, 6-1, 6-4 and Ethan Chavez picked up a 6-4, 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
Eastside’s No. 1 doubles team picked up two wins, 6-1, 6-3.
Knight’s No. 1 doubles team of Aldonn Duero and Angel Aguilar swept 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 (forfeit), while Wayne Jarvis and Reece Ugale won a 6-4 set to go with their forfeit win at No. 2 doubles and No. 3 Alex Gonzalez and Brandon Ta picked up a 6-1 win along with their forfeit win.
Knight takes on Antelope Valley today at Palmdale High, while Eastside plays host to Littlerock at AVHS.
