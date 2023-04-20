 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Quartz Hill baseball routs Eastside in 5

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team remained undefeated in Golden League play with a 28-1 victory against Eastside in five innings on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High School.

The Royals scored 10 runs in the first and another 10 in the third inning and outhit the Lions 20-3.

