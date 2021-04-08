PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Highland 6-3 in a Golden League game at Highland High School.
Quartz Hill improved to 4-0 to start the season.
Quartz Hill sophomore pitcher Dominick Lee made his first varsity start and earned the win, giving up one earned run on three hits in four innings. He struck out two.
Senior Mason Johnson went 2-for-4 to lead the Royals at the plate, driving in two runs.
Justin Freilberg and Cole Vargas both hit doubles for Quartz Hill, which finished with nine hits.
Logan Reddemann struck out three batters in two innings to earn the save.
Quartz Hill will host Lancaster on Saturday at 11 a.m.
