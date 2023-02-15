Quartz Hill baseball gives coach 400th win

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team’s offense exploded for 20 hits in a 21-2, six-inning victory over Saugus on Tuesday in the second game of the Easton Tournament.
The win was career win number 400 for Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh.
Dominick Lee picked up the win on the mound for the Royals (2-0), allowing two runs on one hit in the first inning and finishing with two walks and eight strikeouts in four innings.
Lee was also 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Quartz Hill second baseman Andrew Galindo finished 3-for-4 with a triple and six RBIs, while Esteban Sepulveda was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Jeffrey Kavanagh went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Logan Reddeman went 2-for-3 for the Royals with a double and three runs scored, while Jonathan Osegueda hit a double with an RBI and Owen Rice and Johnny Mares also hit one double apiece.
Quartz Hill continues in the Easton Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.
Highland 14,
Tehachapi 10 (6)
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Tehachapi 14-10 in six innings on Tuesday, after the game was called for darkness.
Junior Jacob Badillo led the Bulldogs (2-0) with a 3-for-3 performance, including a walk, six RBIs and three runs scored.
Highland senior Eric Holman finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs, while junior Will Paxton went 2-for-2 with two walks, a run and an RBI and junior William Metz was 2-for-3 with a walk.
Junior Christian Arreola went 1-for-3 with three runs for the Bulldogs, while senior Troy Lewis was also 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs.
Highland senior Carter Wood pitched four innings to earn the win.
The Bulldogs play at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Golden Valley.
Women’s College Tennis
LA Mission 8, AVC 1
LOS ANGELES — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team fell 8-1 to LA Mission College on Tuesday in a Western State Conference match.
The Marauders’ lone win came at No. 4 singles where freshman Julie Tejeda pulled through in a third-set tiebreaker, winning the match, 6-2, 0-6, 11-9. She was down 5-1 in the third-set tiebreaker before fighting her way back.
“That was definitely a bright spot,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
At No. 3 singles, sophomore Naia Smithley also played in a third-set tiebreaker for the Marauders (4-3, 2-2 WSC), but lost her match 6-0, 6-7 (4), 10-4.
“Naia showed great effort getting to her third set,” Webb said. “Those are things to grow from. We need to make sure we’re playing our best tennis from the beginning to the end.”
Smithley and Sydney Bush lost 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Tejada and Nicole Padilla fell 8-3 at No. 2 and No. 3 Ari Avina and Emily Lopez dropped their match 8-2.
Bush lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, No. 2 Padilla fell 6-1, 6-1, Mary Williams lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 singles and Avina dropped her No. 6 singles match 6-2, 6-0.
The Marauders host College of the Canyons on Thursday.
College Softball
Bakersfield 12, AVC 5
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team lost Tuesday’s Western State Conference home opener 12-5 to Bakersfield.
Four AVC pitchers allowed a combined 12 runs — nine earned — on 13 hits and five walks with just six strikeouts.
The Marauders (4-5, 0-1 WSC) had eight hits as a team — with three home runs.
Victoria Alcantar had three of those hits, going 3-for-3 with a solo home run.
Cadence Crampton hit a two-run home run for AVC, while Savannah Cervantes hit a solo home run and Kylie Zinn was 2-for-3.
AVC plays at Glendale in another conference matchup on Thursday.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t come out with the energy I thought we’d have for the conference opener at home,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “We look to bounce back at Glendale this Thursday.”
