High School and College Spring Sports Roundup

Quartz Hill baseball gives coach 400th win

Quartz Hill baseball coach Aaron Kavanagh

Courtesy of the Kavanaghs

Quartz Hill baseball coach Aaron Kavanagh picked up his 400th career victory on Tuesday when the Royals defeated Saugus 21-2 in the Easton Tournament.

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team’s offense exploded for 20 hits in a 21-2, six-inning victory over Saugus on Tuesday in the second game of the Easton Tournament.

The win was career win number 400 for Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh.

