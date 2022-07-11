Quartz Hill All-Stars open state tourney

The Quartz Hill Little League 8-10 All-Star softball team starts play in the state tournament tonight at Grand Terrace Little League.
The All-Stars fought hard for their trip to state in the Section 2 Tournament, which ended on Thursday.
Quartz Hill, the District 51 champ, lost its first game of the Section 2 Tournament, 4-0 to San Marino (District 17), on July 2 at Rosamond Little League.
The girls then defeated Granada Hills (District 40) 20-1 to earn a spot in the championship series against San Marino.
It was do-or-die in the first championship game at the double elimination tournament, because San Marino hadn’t lost and would have won the title if it had won that game.
But the Quartz Hill All-Stars made quick work of their opponent, winning 10-0.
In the second and final championship game on Thursday, Quartz Hill was down by eight runs in the fourth inning of the six-inning contest. But the team fought back to score 15 runs in the final three frames to win the Section 2 title with a 15-8 victory.
“They pick each other up,” Quartz Hill manager Frankie Elias said. “In the championship game, we were down by eight runs in the fourth inning and it took one girl starting a cheer to get the rest of them fired up. It never matters which girl, because they always have one another’s back no matter how down and out one might be feeling. It’s contagious — the hitting, the plays, defense, fielding.
“It’s hard for me to pick one girl or even a few girls to give credit to as these girls are the Quartz Hill Little League All-Stars and all of them, just the true definition of a team. I’m beyond proud of them and look forward to state.”
Quartz Hill had to play just two games to win the District 51 tournament from June 25-June 30 at Quartz Hill Little League.
The All-Stars defeated Rosamond 21-3 in their first game and topped Rosamond again, 15-0, in the championship game on June 30.
The team is managed by Elias with assistant coaches Antonio Cerda and Danny Garcia.
The players are: Alina Elias, Sienna Livesay, Makayla Thomas, Emma Garcia, Ariana Cerda, Soleil Rios, Kaleeya Ikahihifo, Carmen Bocanegra, Carly Castro, Marissa Metheny, Bella Hackler, Alicia Cerda and Rebecca Kelly.
“The girls were able to play against each other all season and have formed a loving, sisterly bond throughout All-Stars, so far,” Elias said. “I’m thankful to be their coach. Each girl is versatile and can play multiple positions. They work as a team, they laugh as a team and they play as a team, both on and off the field. They are lucky to have one another to grow up with and play softball with out here.”
The state tournament begins tonight and runs through Sunday.
Quartz Hill takes on District 19’s Baldwin Park American at 8 p.m. tonight.
