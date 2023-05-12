Quarterfinal collapse

PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team was six outs away from moving on to the semifinals on Thursday in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 semifinals.
Then, the game took a dramatic turn.
Visiting Liberty scored six runs in the sixth and six in the seventh to defeat the Spirits 12-6 at Marie Kerr Park.
It wasn’t quite the way the Spirits (22-2) were hoping to end their stellar season.
“I told the girls I’m proud of them for what they accomplished this year and they did a good job,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said.
Before the sixth inning, the Bison (21-3-1) had just two hits, both by Kaylee Fraund.
They had four hits in the sixth inning and benefitted from a couple of errors and added six hits in the seventh inning.
“When we put runs up, it can come in bunches,” Liberty coach Jeffrey Pena said. “We didn’t give up. It was a great effort. I mean, coming through in the clutch like that with our players, it’s unbelievable. We know we can do it and that’s why we’re never out of a game.”
Paraclete starting pitcher, freshman Sydney Scripter, cruised through the first five frames, striking out seven in a row and eight total, while allowing just two hits.
“I felt really good pitching,” Sydney Scripter said. “I felt like I was getting them out on like two strikes. It was a good battle.”
She gave up a leadoff triple and an RBI bloop single to right field in the top of the sixth and was replaced in the circle by junior Jamie Sencion.
“They were hitting her and she hit a batter,” Neill said about taking out Sydney. “We just didn’t play good defense behind either pitcher. … The other reason why we changed to Jamie was because she doesn’t throw as hard, so it was going to throw them off — that’s what we were hoping.”
The plan didn’t go so well, as the Bison just kept getting the bat on the ball.
Sencion walked the first batter she faced and allowed a bloop single to left field to load the bases with no outs.
Sencion got the next batter to strikeout, but a dropped ball in the outfield allowed another run to score and a hit batter with the bases loaded drove in Liberty’s fourth run.
Sencion got another strikeout for the second out of the inning. But Liberty leadoff hitter Emma Campos followed with a two-run single to tie the game at 6.
“I’m so proud of my team,” Pena said. “I’m proud of my coaches, they help out so much. My team is just unbelievable. They have so much grit. We’re young but we’re hungry and that’s what it’s all about.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Sencion led off the inning with a walk, but was doubled up at first base on a fly out to right field.
Katelyn “KK” Young followed with a single to left field and Addie Gorman singled to center but Avery Carberry grounded out to the pitcher to end the inning.
The Bison continued to hit in the seventh inning. Sencion allowed a single to Fraund, who finished 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, and walked Haley Kitzerow before Sydney Scripter came back in to pitch.
Lisette Quinones hit a single to load the bases for Liberty and freshman pinch hitter Andi Clabough roped an 0-2 double to center field to drive in all three runs, putting the Bison ahead 9-6 for their first lead of the game.
Liberty added three more runs and took the wind out of the Spirits’ sails.
“I think we were getting frustrated and maybe some unnecessary changes or switch outs, which I don’t think we needed,” said Paraclete freshman shortstop Addi Vandecar. “I think we were just all getting frustrated with each other and then we just made errors that we weren’t communicating.”
Campos finished 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs for the Bison, while Attiana Thompson was 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI and Quinones went 2-for-4 with two runs.
Liberty is in its first season of CIF-Southern Section eligibility as the school is in just its second year of existence. The team won the Mountain Pass League title with an undefeated 10-0 record.
Every win is school history for the Bison, who will play at Northwood in the semifinals on Tuesday. Northwood defeated Covina 6-5 on Thursday.
“I had a small group come back from last year and I had a great freshman class this year,” Pena said. “They’re hungry, they’re ballers. I got three transfer players that have made a big difference, too. It just came together. When the transfer players were eligible to play, the team just clicked and we haven’t stopped. It’s awesome.”
Paraclete outhit Liberty 13-12, but missed some key opportunities to score throughout the game.
The Spirits ran themselves out of a couple of innings with base running mistakes.
“Without the running mistakes, we probably would’ve had 10 total runs, maybe,” Neill said. “But I know we would have had more than what we had.”
The Spirits got on the board first as Vandecar led off the first inning with a triple to the gap in left-center field and immediately scored on Mina Barriga’s RBI single to center.
“It was great,” Vandecar said about her hit. “My goal was to go in and do my job and my job was to get on base. I’m happy that I scored our first run.”
Barriga went to second on a wild pitch, but ran into an out on Shaylee Scripter’s one-out fielder’s choice to third base. The final batter of the inning struck out looking.
Barriga hit a one-out single to right field in the third inning and again moved to second on a wild pitch before Sydney Scripter walked. Shaylee Scripter followed with a fly ball to right field, which was dropped by the Liberty right fielder for an error.
But, instead of everyone being safe with the bases loaded, Barriga didn’t run to third base and was doubled up on the play.
Young followed with an RBI single to score pinch runner Luz Navarro, Gorman walked to load the bases and Carberry drew a walk to drive in another run. But the Spirits left the bases loaded.
In the fourth inning, Paraclete’s Kadynce Ruane led off the inning with a walk and was called out at third on Vandecar’s perfect bunt single.
With two outs, Sydney Scripter crushed a home run down the left-field line for a two-run shot.
“I felt really good,” Sydney said. “It was a rough start with our hitting, but we scored first and that’s what we were set on at the beginning of the game.”
Shaylee Scripter followed with a single up the middle and pinch runner Navarro scored on Young’s RBI double. But Young was called out at third trying to stretch her double into a triple for the final out of the inning.
Paraclete again left the bases loaded in the fifth inning.
Vandecar finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Carberry was 1-for-2.
“I’m very happy with my performance today,” Vandecar said. “It was a great first impression of my high school season. I’m happy with how I did my first year. I’m very proud of our team.”
Young was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
“She did well, she always does,” Neill said. “She goes to right field better than anyone.”
It was a solid season for the Spirits, who suffered just their second loss of the season. They won the Camino Real League title with an 11-0 record.
“It was a good first freshman experience,” Sydney Scripter said. “I love my teammates and pitching, I know they have my back on the field.”
The good news for Paraclete is that its team, loaded with freshmen and sophomores, will be intact next year. Though, they will likely be a division higher in the playoffs.
“Better watch out for next year, because we’re going to get them back,” Vandecar said.
