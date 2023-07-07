Three Quartz Hill Little League softball teams won District 51 titles last week.
The 8-10 All-Stars, 9-11 All-Stars and Major League All-Stars (10-12) all won to move on to the state tournament, which begins this weekend.
The 8-10 All-Stars are managed by Zach Christensen with coaches Ron Thompson and Rylie Christensen and include Alicia Cerda, Andy Jenison, Aubree Martinez, Braelyn Myers, Ciella Lopez, Graciela Lopez, Haylee Thompson, Makynzie Wellbacher, Raegan Christensen, Ruby Obarr, Savannah Ward and Soleil Rios.
The team battled with West Lancaster in their first two games, winning 12-11 on June 25 and losing 8-6 on June 27 before besting West Lancaster 12-0 in the championship game on June 28.
The Quartz Hill 8-10 All-Stars begin play in the state tournament on Friday against Tri-Valley (District 58) at East Alhambra Little League.
The 9-11 All-Stars are managed by Rafael Ortiz with coaches Clarence French and James Love and include Aleena Navarro, Alexsis Bishop, Alyssa Gonzalez, Ariana Flores, Caitlin Hodgdon, Kenleigh French, Kenzie Minton, Layla Trevino, Lindsay Love, Mia Memory, Mya Green, Paige Hart and Torii Hardy.
The 9-11 All-Stars defeated California City 18-1 on June 24, Rosamond 21-5 on June 25 and Rosamond 18-6 in the championship game on June 27.
The Quartz Hill 9-11 All-Stars begin play in the state tournament on Saturday against Bloomington (District 21) at Hesperia National Little League.
The Major League All-Stars (10-12) are managed by Steve Sandberg with coaches Frankie Elias and Antonio Cerda and includes Alina Elias, Ariana Cerda, Aryanna Olmos, Ava Santacruz, Bailey Dell, Bella Hackler, Brooke Sandberg-Zygo, Carmen Bocanegra, Emma Garcia, Katrina Ramirez, Makayla Thomas and Trinity McIntosh.
The Major All-Stars defeated California City 18-1 on June 24, Palmdale 20-3 on June 26 and Palmdale 18-2 in the championship game on June 28.
Quartz Hill LL begins play in the state tournament on Friday.
