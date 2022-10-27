HUNTINGTON BEACH — The Quartz Hill girls volleyball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday with a 25-20, 26-24, 25-12 loss to Marina in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinals.
The Royals (29-7) were the No. 1 seed in the bracket, while the Vikings (18-13) are the No. 8 seed.
Marina took control early in the first set, leading 21-13. But Quartz Hill fought back to pull within four points, 21-17.
Down 23-17, the Royals pulled within three points on a side out followed by two aces by Rachel Plantinga to make it 23-20. But Marina closed out the set, winning set point on a Quartz Hill hitting error.
The Royals seemed to rebound in the second set, taking a six-point lead, 11-5. But the Vikings clawed their way back, eventually tying the set at 16. The set went back and forth from there and Marina held set point at 24-22.
But Quartz Hill staved off the two set points, tying the score at 24 on a well-placed, angled tip by Plantinga, much to the delight of her teammates.
A kill by Marina and another hitting error by the Royals closed out the set for the Vikings.
Quartz Hill couldn’t seem to find a rhythm in the third set. Four of the Royals’ first seven points, were picked up after service errors by the Vikings, who led 10-7.
Marina was also getting most of its points via service and hitting errors by Quartz Hill.
Plantinga had an ace and a kill in the set, while Leah Gillie and Sarah Garcia combined for a block.
Gillie combined on two other blocks in the second set, while Skye Johnson had two blocks and Paige Stuart had two blocks and a kill. Garcia also had two kills and Emma Frazer posted an ace in the second set.
The Royals are losing 12 seniors to graduation — Johns, Gillie, Plantinga, Stuart, Frazer, Garcia, Caroline Toberman, Skyler Billips, Madison Villegas, Abby Rosales, Aryanna Zamora and Taylor Boone.
Marina moves on to play either Kennedy in the semifinals on Saturday. Kennedy defeat Sunny Hills 3-1.
