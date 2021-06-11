OXNARD — Quartz Hill sophomore girls golfer Kylie Warner’s main goal for the postseason was to reach the third round.
Warner accomplished that goal on Thursday, shooting a 6-over 78 at the River Ridge Country Club in the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championship and SCGA Qualifying Tournament.
She had an almost two-hour wait to see if she qualified, which she said was nerve-racking.
“It feels great to have accomplished my goals of going to the third round,” Warner said. “This is surreal and beyond words. This is my comeback from last year and I’m ecstatic about playing in the third round!”
Warner, who didn’t qualify out of the first round as a freshman, will head to the CIF/SCGA Southern State Regional Championships at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena on Tuesday.
She finished with a 3-over 38 on the front nine and 3-over 40 on the back nine.
“I started my round off pretty strong,” Warner said. “Towards the middle of my round, I started slowly losing my tempo and was making unnecessary bogeys. I played decent enough to push through the tough conditions.”
The Golden League champ was tied at 78 with seven other golfers, but she was listed at 24th overall. The top 28 scores not advancing with a team qualified for regionals.
The lowest score of the day was a par-72 for winner Lauren Sammon from Vista Murrieta. Five golfers tied with 1-over 73, but Santa Margarita’s Jade Zamora took second and third went to Irene Park from Diamond Bar on card-offs.
“The course itself wasn’t too difficult, but the windy conditions made it play a lot harder,” Warner said.
Warner is excited for the next round and has experience playing at Brookside Golf Course. She said she’ll be playing a practice round there on Monday.
