LLANO — The Quartz Hill girls swept all five CIF qualifying spots and the boys took three of four after the second day of the Golden League tournament at Crystalaire Country Club on Wednesday.
Royals sophomore Kylie Warner and junior Tanner Klundt ran away with the tournament girls and boys titles, respectively.
Warner, who took second her freshman year, finished with a 2-under 70 in the second round of play, and a 3-under 141 for the entire tournament.
She was a bit frustrated knowing she left some strokes out on the course, but ultimately reached her goal of posting a lower score than on Monday.
“It was a little frustrating, but my putting was really good and my driving was really good,” Warner said. “My goal going into today was to go lower than Monday and I did. I wanted to go a little bit lower, but that’s greedy.”
Crystalaire is known as one of the tougher courses in the Valley, but Warner doesn’t see it that way.
“Personally, because I do go down to other tournaments down in LA, where I play a lot difficult courses, I don’t find this course too hard,” Warner said. “It is challenging and the greens are challenging, so I was proud of myself that I was able to putt the way I did.”
She’s looking forward to competing at CIF Individuals next Wednesday at Los Robles Greens.
“I’m really excited for CIF now,” Warner said. “I’ll definitely be practicing more, harder practices. Last year, I got taken out early, I didn’t make it past the first round, which was devastating. I’m going to the third round this year.”
The second day of the tournament was supposed to be at Rancho Vista Golf Course, but scheduling conflicts and course maintenance forced the tournament to go back to Crystalaire for a second day.
Klundt was looking forward to playing at Rancho Vista, but was also pleased to hit one stroke lower than his score on Monday. He finished with a 79 and a two-day total of 159.
“It feels great,” Klundt said about being the league champion. “Leading by 15 strokes, is a comfortable lead. I just had some great shots today. My irons were really the saving grace today, and my chipping, too. My putts were hitting today, but I still managed to hit some birdies, make some pars.”
Klundt is also looking forward to CIF Individuals next Wednesday.
“Just playing with new people I haven’t played with, new courses, obviously, and just getting everything situated, reading the greens right and making sure I do course management,” Klundt said.
Klundt’s teammates, senior Noah Heming and sophomore Connor Jazwiecki also qualified for CIF.
“It’s going to be a good experience,” Klundt said.
Jazwiecki battled Lancaster’s Drew DeGeorge in a one-hole playoff for the fourth and final CIF spot after they both finished with a two-day total of 179.
Jazwiecki said his goal was just to play into the fairway and make good shots. He did just that and was able to walk away with the final playoff spot.
“I was pretty confident when I was on the green,” Jazwiecki said. “I knew I just had to tap it in and it was mine.”
Making CIF was a big accomplishment for the sophomore, who was tied for eighth in league average and came into the second day of the tournament in sixth. He shot a 92 on Monday and an 87 Wednesday.
“It feels really, really good,” Jazwiecki said. “I feel like I did a lot better. I was more confident.”
Heming took second overall after taking third two years ago.
He improved by eight strokes from Monday to Wednesday, finishing with an 83 and a two-day total of 174.
“I knew it was definitely a reasonable goal because we had like six guys all with the same scores,” Heming said. “So I was like, if I just come out here, shoot the best in my group, I can give myself a good chance and that’s what I did.”
Knight senior Douglas Depaz was the only non-Royal to make qualify for CIF. He is possibly the first Knight boys golfer to earn the accomplishment.
“As a senior, qualifying is all I can hope for,” Depaz said.
He was glad that he put himself in a position to earn the third spot in the tournament, but wished he had more breathing room was just one shot ahead of the playoff. Depaz posted another 89 for a total of 178.
He was proud of the way he played and that he had this last season to play after COVID canceled his junior year.
“It felt good,” he said. “It was my last season, so I made every moment count.”
He’s also looking forward to CIF.
“Just having fun,” Depaz said about what he was looking forward to. “I’m playing at a course I’ve never played at before, so that should be interesting.”
Quartz Hill sophomore Taylor Waters was second in the girls tournament. She shot an 83, one stroke lower than Monday, and finished with a 167.
“I feel good about that,” Waters said. “I wasn’t really worried about making my spot. I kind of just wanted to reach my own personal goal of reaching a certain score.”
She had some solid shots on the day, picking up an eagle on the 12th hole.
She was glad her four other teammates were able to qualify as well.
“That’s super exciting,” Waters said. “I’m glad everyone gets to go.”
Quartz Hill freshman Sabrina Redifer took third in the tournament with a two-day score of 180.
“I’m obviously really excited,” Redifer said. “My scores could have been better, but as a freshman I have three more years to improve. So, I’m happy to just have a chance to make it this year and see how far I go.”
She was excited about besting her sophomore sister Samantha Redifer, who took fourth with a 184. Samantha came into the second day in sixth place and shot four strokes better on Wednesday with 90 (45-45).
“It feels pretty good,” Samantha said. “(Monday) I was in sixth place, so today I kind of came back and took fourth place, so I’m really happy about that. My scores could have been better, but I’m really happy with what I got today.”
Quartz Hill sophomore Terry Muller took the fifth and final spot with a 186. She came into the final day tied for fourth with Littlerock’s Alayna Sweitzer, who finished sixth (194).
“It’s exciting,” Muller said. “I’m really excited to go to the intense courses and play over there. I just need to practice hard before we go.”
