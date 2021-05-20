LA CANADA — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team’s run in the playoffs ended with a close 11-7 loss to Flintridge Prep in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Wednesday.
The Royals (10-1) made it to the semifinals for the first time since 2007 and were just a couple of sets away from the finals.
“It was a fabulous season,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “I’m really proud of all the girls and how much they put into their team commitment this year with everything going on. They made us a priority and it showed with how deep of a run we had. A great bunch of girls!”
The match was a nail-biter for the Royals, who got a sweep at No. 1 singles from senior Riley Johnson, 6-2, 6-0, 6-2.
“Riley swept today and played the best tennis I’ve ever seen her play against the best opponents I’ve seen her play against,” Litchfield said.
Johnson, who is the Golden League singles champion this year, was happy to end her high school career on top.
"I felt accomplished to sweep in my final match," Johnson said. "I couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up my senior season.
"The girls left their hearts on that court today. I'm very proud of them."
Quartz Hill senior Brooke Faulk and doubles teammate Skylar Antoniewicz kept their undefeated season intact with a 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 sweep at No. 1 doubles.
“I felt that I played my best in the match today,” Antoniewicz said. “I really loved playing the net today with faster paced balls.”
The No. 2 team of Elizabeth Lewelling and Naia Smithley had some tough losses on the day, falling in a tiebreaker, 7-6, and two other close sets, 6-4, 6-3.
Mia Ogebe picked up a 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles, and also lost a close 6-4 set.
“I’m so proud of our team and I couldn’t have asked for a better grout of girls,” Faulk said. “We kicked butt, that’s all I know!”
Flintridge Prep will move on to the finals where it will play either Beverly Hills or JW North for the Division 4 title.
Litchfield was proud of how hard her team fought.
“I think they all left it out there, 100%,” she said. “It was very competitive and we were very close in several matches.”
