QH golfers compete at Individuals

THOUSAND OAKS — The Quartz Hill girls golf team’s four golfers did not advance at the CIF-Southern Section Individual Northern Region Tournament on Wednesday at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks.
Senior Kylie Warner shot a 75, but was in a 12-person playoff for the final spots to move on to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championship and SCGA State Qualifying. She did not make the cut.
Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt was proud of how Warner finished off her last two holes in the tournament.
“She fought hard to get the 75, finishing the last two holes with championship-caliber pars,” he said. “After each of the tee shots, she was out of position to make par, but made a great one-putt and, the following hole, she chipped in from 40 yards.”
Warner’s goal had been to get to the state tournament after qualifying as a sophomore in the COVID spring 2021 season. She finished the Southern Section Championship 24th overall that year and was 43rd in the state.
Last season, Warner shot a 1-over 71 at Los Robles and was 17th overall in the Northern Region.
Fog and windy conditions wreaked havoc and the Southern Section Championship last year and Warner did not make the cut.
Senior Terry Muller posted an 87 for her best score at Los Robles, shooting an 88 last year and a 99 in spring 2021.
“Terry played all four years and shot her best round at Los Robles,” Pratt said. “She started out strong and had a few hiccups in the middle of her round.
“Obviously, this is not how I’d like Kylie and Terry’s senior year to end, but I’m proud of them both.”
Sophomore Rylin Raposas shot a 98, matching her score from last season, and Alyssa Castellanos shot 109 in her first Individual Tournament.
“Rylin and Alyssa will have another chance to get back next year,” Pratt said.
The Royals aren’t done yet as the Golden League champions will play in the CIF-SS Division 2 Team Championships on Tuesday at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai.
“Next week, we have the team CIF with these girls and the Redifer sisters (Samantha and Sabrina),” Pratt said. “I’m hoping we have a great final round together.
“These seniors have been fun to watch. They are a special group of ladies that are academically and athletically gifted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.