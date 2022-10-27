 Skip to main content
Girls Golf | CIF-Southern Section Northern Regional Individuals

QH golfers compete at Individuals

QH girls golf Kylie Warner CIF

Courtesy of Dan Pratt

Quartz Hill senior golfer Kylie Warner tees off during the CIF-Southern Section Individual Northern Region Tournament on Wednesday at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks. Warner shot 75, but missed the cut after a 12-person playoff.

THOUSAND OAKS — The Quartz Hill girls golf team’s four golfers did not advance at the CIF-Southern Section Individual Northern Region Tournament on Wednesday at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks.

Senior Kylie Warner shot a 75, but was in a 12-person playoff for the final spots to move on to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championship and SCGA State Qualifying. She did not make the cut.

