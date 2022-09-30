QH golf keeps rolling in league

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls golf team defeated Antelope Valley, Highland and Littlerock with a team score of 213 in a Golden League match, Thursday, at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
The Antelopes went 2-1, beating out Highland and Littlerock, who did not have enough players for team scores.
Senior Kylie Warner, two-time defending league champion, led the Royals and all golfers with a 39.
Quartz Hill junior Sabrina Redifer followed with a 42, senior Terry Muller shot 43, junior Alyssa Castellanos had a 44 and senior Samantha Redifer shot 47.
“There are a few areas in each of the players’ games that we need to tighten up, but I love what they have been able to do this season,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “The team is having a lot of fun together this season. Meanwhile, we have some promising young talent working hard each day back home when we are away.”
The Royals are 12-0 in Golden League and 18-1 overall. They will play a few non-league matches over the next couple of weeks with the Walnut Invitational on Monday, Hart on Tuesday and Walnut on Oct. 12.
“The team looks good and we are starting to find our identity,” Pratt said. “We have a few non-league matches coming up that should help determine our top six.”
Quartz Hill also has a league match next Thursday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
Girls Tennis
Highland 16, Knight 2
QUARTZ HILL — The Highland girls tennis team defeated Knight 16-2 on Thursday at Quartz Hill High.
The Bulldogs (5-1 Golden League) swept all nine singles sets as No. 1 Isabella Bravo won 6-1, 6-2, 6-0, No. 2 Alondra Jimenez swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-1 and No. 3 Annalyn Orlanda picked up a 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
The Hawks got both of their wins in doubles.
Highland’s No. 1 doubles team, Melody Melendez and Ariana Valiente, posted a 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 sweep, while No. 2 Giselle Reyes and Isabel Ortiz won two 6-0 sets and No. 3 Luna Mendez and Dana Henriquez won two sets, 6-2, 6-4.
Highland plays Littlerock on Tuesday, while Knight plays at Palmdale.
Lancaster 16, Eastside 2
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team topped Eastside 16-2 to stay unbeaten in Golden League play on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
The Eagles (6-0 GL) swept all nine doubles sets as the No. 1 team of Belen Rodriguez and Kaelin Vasquez posted a 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 sweep, followed by a 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 sweep by No. 2 Amy Park and Sara Stringfield.
At No. 3 doubles, Lancaster’s Jacky Obregon teamed up with three different partners. She and Serena Borruel won a 6-0 set together, and she also won a 7-5 set with Shirley Ruiz and a 6-3 set with Tawny Greene.
Lancaster’s No. 1 singles player Cleo Wang played one set, winning 6-0, before being subbed out.
No. 2 singles player Genesis Vasquez swept 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 for the Eagles, while No. 3 Ashley Kwak picked up a 6-3, 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
Eastside’s Cassidy Fernandez won a tiebreaker, 7-6 (5), while Nayeli Marts won a 6-3 set.
Lancaster plays a big match against Quartz Hill on Tuesday, while Eastside plays Antelope Valley.
Quartz Hill 17, Palmdale 1
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team rebounded from a close loss on Tuesday to defeat Palmdale 17-1 on Thursday at Palmdale High.
The Royals (5-1 Golden League) mixed up the doubles and won all nine sets.
“Our first match with strong winds this season and the girls handled it well,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “We had some new doubles teams tonight and everyone is playing great together with a lot of positive energy.”
Kasey Faulk and Katie Lindsay teamed up at No. 1 doubles for three wins for the Royals, 6-2, 6-1, 6-0, while No. 2 Kelsey Moholt and Jocelyn Ortega won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 and No. 3 Sukhmani Brar and Aleena Smith posted a 6-0, 6-3, 6-0 sweep.
Palmdale’s lone point came from No. 1 singles player Sarahi Castro’s 6-0 win against Quartz Hill’s No. 3 singles player Calle Beghul.
Beghul won her other two sets, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 1 singles player Chela Nilo posted a 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 sweep for the Royals, while Skylar Antoniewicz won 6-0, 6-2, 6-0.
Quartz Hill plays Lancaster (6-0) in a big match on Tuesday, while Palmdale plays Knight in what could be a battle for fourth place to close out the first round of league play.
Girls Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, Lancaster Baptist 2
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian girls volleyball team defeated Lancaster Baptist in a five-set thriller, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 16-14, in a Heritage League match on Thursday.
Senior setter Riley Wiser served 24 times and had five aces for the Knights (10-9-1, 5-5 HL), guided the offense with 16 assists and helped the defense with 13 digs.
“Senior setter Riley Wiser led the team in all aspects of the game,” DC coach Matthew Cataldo said.
Desert Christian plays Trinity Classical Academy on Tuesday, while Lancaster Baptist (3-10, 1-9 HL) plays at St. Monica Academy on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.