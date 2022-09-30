 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

QH golf keeps rolling in league

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls golf team defeated Antelope Valley, Highland and Littlerock with a team score of 213 in a Golden League match, Thursday, at Rancho Vista Golf Course.

The Antelopes went 2-1, beating out Highland and Littlerock, who did not have enough players for team scores.

