LAKE ELSINORE — The Quartz Hill boys swim team finished first overall for the first time at the Elsinore Invitational on Saturday at Elsinore High School and the Quartz Hill girls finished second.
The Royals earned 14 new CIF times at the 14-team invitational, including Knight, which also earned seven CIF consideration times. The meet featured CIF-Southern Section Division 2, 3 and 4 teams.
Knight earned seven CIF Consideration time for Division 4.
The Quartz Hill boys finished with 308.5 points, edging second-place Great Oak (299).
The Knight boys finished 13th overall.
The Quartz Hill girls finished with 273 points, as first-place Vista Murrieta had 414 points. The Knight girls finished 11th.
“We had a lot of great swims and many personal best times today,” Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said. “The environment was great. The conditions were fairly good, mostly sunny with some clouds and wind, for a good swim meet. I’m so proud of our kids. They really step up big today and swam some incredible times. I’m really excited to see where they go from here. I told them if we swam well, we would be coming home with some hardware.”
The Quartz Hill boys 200 medley relay team of Sebastian Petho, Ethan Howell, Miguel Valencia and AJ Petho finished first with a CIF Consideration time of one minute and 48.64 seconds.
The boys 400 free relay team of Sebastian Petho, Howell, Valencia and AJ Petho also finished first with a CIF Consideration time of 3:33.82.
Sebastian Petho also won the 200 free (1:50.43) and the 500 free (4:55.51), finishing with CIF Consideration times in both.
Valencia finished second in the 200 free (1:58.89).
Howell finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.40), followed in the race by teammate AJ Peth (third, 1:08.74).
The Quartz Hill girls 400 freestyle relay team of Emily Drossel, Bethany Burga, Kiana Henriquez and Isabelle Drossel finished first with a CIF automatic time (3:50.30)
Emily Drossel won the 100 butterfly with a CIF Automatic time (59.39) and Henriquez was fifth with a CIF consideration time (1:04.45).
Emily Drossel also won the 200 freestyle with a CIF Automatic time (1:58.99) and Burga was second with a CIF Consideration time (2:01.89).
Isabelle Drossel won the 50 freestyle with a CIF Consideration time (26.53).
The Quartz Hill 200 medley relay team of Burga, Sophia Washington, Emily Drossel and Isabelle Drossel finished second with a CIF Automatic time (1:56.98).
Burga finished second in the 100 backstroke with a CIF Automatic time of 1:03.09, Henriguez was fourth in the 200 individual medley with a CIF Consideration time (2:25.16) and Isabelle Drossel finished second in the 100 free (59.17).
Reed said the invitational was a little emotional for some swimmers and coaches, since it was the last meet Quartz Hill participated in before the pandemic shutdown in 2020. The invitational was not held last year.
“It was good to be back at Elsinore and perform as well as we did,” Reed said.
Reed said he was hoping for a second-place finish for the girls, competing with a strong Division 2 Vista Murrieta team, and a top three finish for the boys.
“For the girls to get that second and the boys to swim as well as they did to earn first place, that’s a great accomplishment,” Reed said. “It was fun cheering for the swimmers at Pete Knight and seeing those swimmers also earn CIF times. Overall, it was a really great day.”
The meet was also a chance for Quartz Hill and Knight swimmers to earn CIF times, since the CIF is only accepting times using an automatic touchpad time system, which the Elsinore Invitational uses, but is not used by the Golden League.
Knight’s Juliana Gomez earned consideration times for 50 Free (30.10) and 100 Breaststroke (1:26.87).
Knight’s Nicole Gomez earned consideration in 100 Breaststroke (1:31.87).
The Knight girls 200 free relay team of Juliana Gomez, Nicole Gomez, Elena Vargas, Valeria Alvelo earned a consideration time (2:14.16).
Knight’s David Fletcher earned consideration times in the 200 free (2:18.87) and 500 free (6:32.42).
The Knight boys 400 free relay team of David Fletcher, Parker Fletcher, Andy Garcia, and Erick Martinez earned a CIF Consideration time of (4:50.19).
“(We) are super proud of how everyone swam, and many of the swimmers dropping time or achieving new personal records,” Knight coach Jeanette Hjelm said. “These swimmers have been putting in the hard work. It was nice to get back to invites and getting back to some solid swimming.”
Quartz Hill will compete against Highland in a Golden League meet at Marie Kerr Park on Wednesday.
