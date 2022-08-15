Jets Eagles Football

Associated Press

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson walks on the sidelines after he was taken off the field following an injury during the first half of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in Philadelphia.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.  — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia.

