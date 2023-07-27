Rams Camp Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford signals during the NFL football team’s training camp, Wednesday, in Irvine.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

IRVINE — Matthew Stafford apparently had little doubt he would play football this season. He had even less doubt he would play for the Los Angeles Rams.

And when other teams called to inquire about trading for the Super Bowl champion quarterback, Stafford says he made it clear where he preferred to be.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.