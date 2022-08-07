Padres Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith, left, heads to first as he hits a solo home run while San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger watches during the second inning of a baseball game on Saturday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers beat the Padres 8-3.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Although the San Diego Padres made plenty of noise at the trade deadline, it's already been drowned out by the relentless drumbeat of the Los Angeles Dodgers' march toward October.

Will Smith homered and drove in three runs, and the Dodgers continued to pull away from the rest of the NL West with their seventh consecutive victory, 8-3 over the second-place Padres on Saturday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.