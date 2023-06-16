CONCACAF Nations League Mexico US Soccer

Associated Press

Christian Pulisic of the United States celebrates after scoring against Mexico during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match, Thursday, in Las Vegas.

 

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS — Four players were ejected and the match was cut short by the referee after repeated homophobic chants Thursday night.

The United States' 3-0 victory over Mexico for a spot Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada will be remembered as much for the ugliness as for two goals by Christian Pulisic and one by Ricardo Pepi.

