Christian Pulisic of the United States scores his side’s opening goal during a World Cup Group B soccer match against Iran on Tuesday at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The Americans won 1-0 to advance to the next round.

DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to a hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.

More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration.

