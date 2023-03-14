WBC Baseball Israel Puerto Rico Baseball

Associated Press

Puerto Rico players celebrate a 10-0 win over Israel with an 8-inning, run-rule walk off and a combined perfect game during a World Baseball Classic game, Monday, in Miami.

 

 Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI — José De León and three relievers combined to pitch a perfect game as Puerto Rico routed Israel 10-0 in a World Baseball Classic matchup called after eight innings Monday night because of the tournament’s 10-run mercy rule.

Yacksel Ríos, Edwin Díaz and Duane Underwood Jr. closed out the first perfect game in WBC history, which came a day after Puerto Rico’s late rally fell short in a disappointing 9-6 loss to Venezuela.

