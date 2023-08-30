Women's Pro League-Franchise Sites Hockey

Associated Press

United States forward Hilary Knight (center) holds the cup as she celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada in the gold medal game at the women’s world hockey championships, April 16, in Brampton, Ontario. 

 

 Nathan Denette

Hilary Knight, Marie-Philip Poulin and their fellow U.S. and Canadian national team stars now have an idea of where they will be playing when the Professional Women’s Hockey League launches in January.

The new league unveiled its Original Six franchises on Tuesday, putting each one of them in NHL markets with track records of supporting hockey and, specifically, the women’s game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.