WIMBLEDON, England — Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic won their second Wimbledon doubles title as a pairing by beating Elise Mertens of Belgium and Storm Hunter of Australia 7-5, 6-4 Sunday on Centre Court.
Hsieh converted their second match point with a backhand as the 2019 champions broke in the final game of the second set.
Strycova came out of retirement this year after giving birth to a son, and said she expects this to be her last Wimbledon.
“I couldn’t ask for a better finish,” Strycova said. “Last year I texted Su-Wei, ‘Let’s try to play Wimbledon 2023 just to come back and feel the atmosphere. There is no COVID anymore.’ She was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do that. Let’s just have fun.’ Here we are with the trophy. It’s crazy.”
Hsieh has now won the women’s doubles title the last three times she played at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament — she also teamed up with Mertens to lift the trophy in 2021. The 2020 edition was canceled because of the pandemic, and she was injured in 2022.
It’s also a second straight Grand Slam title for Hsieh, who teamed up with Wang Xinyu of China to win the French Open doubles tournament in June.
Hsieh and Strycova are both 37, making them the oldest women’s doubles pair by combined age to even reach a Grand Slam final, breaking a mark set by Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond, who were 35 and 38, respectively, when they won the U.S. Open in 2021.
Mertens was looking for her fourth Grand Slam title overall, while Storm was trying to win her first.
Tokito Oda became the youngest man to win a Wimbledon singles title in any discipline after defeating Alfie Hewett in the men’s wheelchair final on Sunday.
The 17-year-old Japanese player won 6-4, 6-2 on No. 1 Court to earn his second straight Grand Slam title after also winning the French Open in June.
“I’m still 17. So, I want to open a champagne, but I couldn’t,” Oda said. “So I have to drink sparkling water.”
His French Open victory, where he also beat Hewett in the final, made Oda the youngest man to win a Grand Slam singles title in any discipline — excluding juniors — at 17 years, 33 days.
He was 17 years, 69 days when he won the Wimbledon title. Boris Becker was the youngest men’s singles champion at the All England Club at 17 years, 228 days in 1985.
Diede De Groot won her 11th consecutive Grand Slam title by beating doubles partner Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1 Saturday in the women’s wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon.
De Groot has won 19 major titles overall, including five at Wimbledon. Her current winning streak in Grand Slams dates back to the 2021 Australian Open and she now has a chance to secure a third straight sweep of all four majors if she wins the U.S. Open in September. That would also tie the record of 12 straight Grand Slam wins in wheelchair singles set by Shingo Kunieda between 2007-11.
The Dutchwoman also extended her tour-level winning streak to 111 straight matches, dating back to the 2021 Melbourne Wheelchair Open.
De Groot could still collect more silverware at Wimbledon — she and Griffioen are also into the wheelchair doubles final.
