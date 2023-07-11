MLS
Galaxy 3, Union 1
CARSON— Los Angeles got an early goal from Tyler Boyd, a late one from Riqui Puig and an own-goal from Philadelphia’s Olivier Mbaizo as the Galaxy beat the Union 3-1 on Saturday night.
The Galaxy (5-9-7) grabbed the lead in the 15th minute when Boyd took passes from Puig and Mark Delgado and scored for a fourth time this season.
Mikael Uhre scored unassisted in the 35th minute to pull the Union (10-7-4) even. It was his seventh goal of the campaign.
LA took a 2-1 lead into halftime on Mbaizo’s own-goal in the first minute of stoppage time.
Puig added an insurance goal — his third score of the season — in the 76th minute with assists from Dejan Joveljic and Douglas Costa.
Jonathan Klinsmann turned away one shot for the Galaxy. Joe Bendik had five saves for Philadelphia.
The Galaxy improve to 9-1-3 all-time against the Union. They are 6-0-2 in the last eight match-ups.
LA beat defending champion Los Angeles FC 2-1 its last time out and is 3-0-4 in its last seven contests after a rough start.
Philadelphia has allowed multiple goals in four of its last five matches after doing so just twice in its previous 11.
The Galaxy are 4-0-2 this season when Puig contributes to a goal and 1-8-5 when he does not.
Philadelphia travels to play Nashville SC on Wednesday. LA travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.
LAFC 1, Earthquakes 1, tie
LOS ANGELES — Dénis Bouanga scored on a first-half penalty kick to help Los Angeles FC earn a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.
Bouanga’s 12th goal of the season came in the 37th minute and evened the score. He trails Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar by one goal in the race for the Golden Boot.
Bouanga’s PK score for LAFC (9-6-6) came after Cristian Espinoza took a pass from Jack Skahan in the 30th minute and scored for a 10th time this season to give the Earthquakes (7-7-8) a 1-0 lead.
John McCarthy had two saves for LAFC. San Jose goalkeeper Daniel de Sousa Brito was tagged with a red card in the 56th minute.
The draw is the first in a 15-match series that had seen the home side win eight straight times. Atlanta United and D.C. United have played a league-record 15 times without a tie.
LAFC is 2-8-2 in its last 12 matches in all competitions after going 26-8-9 in its previous 43 contests.
The Earthquakes return home to host the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday. LAFC will host St. Louis City on Wednesday.
NWSL
Angel City 2, Courage 1
LOS ANGELES — Elizabeth Eddy scored the tiebreaking goal in the 76th minute, and host Angel City rallied past the National Women’s Soccer League-leading North Carolina Courage 2-1 on Sunday.
The Courage gave up two goals in a game for the first time since May 6.
Brianna Pinto scored in the 15th minute for North Carolina, running onto a cutback pass from Frankie Tagliaferri and sending it into the lower right corner.
Three minutes later, Savannah McCaskill equalized, getting her body on Scarlett Camberos’ cross to score from close range. It was the first goal North Carolina had conceded since June 3.
Eddy’s shot was redirected into the goal by a Courage defender. Eddy is on a national team replacement player contract, as Angel City (4-6-5) sent three players to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
In front of nearly 18,000 fans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Angel City outshot North Carolina 20-9. Katelyn Rowland had six saves for the Courage, including a diving stop on a shot from McCaskill.
North Carolina (8-5-2) was missing six players who are bound for the World Cup. The NWSL will take a monthlong break in regular-season play during the tournament, which begins on July 20.
